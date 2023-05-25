Don't throw it all away: a guide fo fixing appliances

Home appliances can often be repaired instead of thrown away.

Paul Smith is head of testing at Consumer NZ

Faulty appliances don’t need to become landfill. Many get thrown out when all they need is a simple fix.

In New Zealand, millions of appliances and tech devices are needlessly being dumped. Each year we throw out approximately 97,000 tonnes of unwanted or broken electrical waste – one of the highest per capita amounts on the planet.

This isn’t sustainable. So many of the products thrown away could be easily repaired, but many of us don’t know where to start.

Here’s how to tackle a repair:

Identify the problem. User manuals often contain troubleshooting guides for common issues, and most large appliances display error codes to help you diagnose problems. You can also Google the brand, model and symptoms – you won’t be the first person to experience the fault.

Know your rights. The Consumer Guarantees Act says a product must work for a reasonable time without becoming faulty. If an appliance fails after a few years of reasonable use, you can approach the retailer you bought it from (or its manufacturer) and demand a repair.

Become an expert. An online search is likely to turn up stories of successful repairs, instruction manuals and repair guides and videos. The iFixit.com website is a goldmine of repair advice. Even if you can’t tackle the repair yourself, understanding what’s wrong will save time and money when you engage an expert.

Find spare parts. This isn’t always easy, as most manufacturers would rather sell you a new appliance. They either don’t keep spare parts or make them costly. There are alternatives though. As well as checking with the manufacturer, you can search online retailers here and overseas (such as Trademe, eBay, needapart.co.nz, and appliancespares.nz). Also try appliance repairers and stores selling second hand appliances – they are likely to have salvaged parts.

Call in an expert. Appliance repairers don’t come cheap, so think about how much life a repair will add to the appliance – it might not be worth fixing older models. You should also check for Repair Cafes running near you (repaircafeaotearoa.co.nz has a calendar), where volunteers offer their expertise for a small koha.

More products would get repaired if it was easier and cheaper to do so. But, as consumers, it’s impossible to know which brands make products that will be easier to repair. A product repairability label displayed at the point of sale would provide this information.

Just like energy star ratings tell you how efficient a product is to use, a repairability label tells you how easy a product is to repair. The repairability score is based on whether repair instructions are available, how easy it is to take the product apart to repair it, and the availability and price of spare parts. We wouldn't be the first in the world to roll this out - the French have already successfully rolled out a similar repairability label.

Sick of wasting money on products you can’t repair?

Let’s put the pressure back on manufacturers to do better. Show them you want products you can repair, and help us demand a mandatory repairability label.

https://campaigns.consumer.org.nz/right-to-repair