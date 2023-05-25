Refilling your way to less plastic and more savings

James Denton is the managing director of Goodfor, a chain of refill shopping stores, including one in Appleby, Nelson.

Opinion: Remember when we used to sip on our drinks with plastic straws?

We all realised it wasn't good when we started seeing a video of a turtle with a straw up their nose. Then all of sudden, there were no more plastic straws.

Even still, plastic pollution is one of the most significant environmental issues of our time and as we did with the straws, we must extend further to other single use or short term use plastics .

Every year, millions of tons of plastic waste end up in our oceans and it is literally destroying our ecosystems before our eyes. New Zealand, like many other countries, is facing this challenge.

New Zealand is no stranger to plastic pollution. This country generates around 258,000 tons of plastic waste every year and only a fraction is recycled. Much of this waste ends up in our oceans and ultimately breaks down into tiny particles that are ingested by marine creatures, ultimately entering the food chain and it is now affecting human health.

In the current environment we live in, where the places we buy our food products are almost entirely filled with single use plastic packaged goods, it is not straight-forward to avoid consuming plastic. Ultimately, some of our favourite foods can only be purchased in plastic and giving them up is an unsustainable lifestyle choice.

So what is the solution? Refilling!

Refilling is a simple concept that involves filling up reusable containers with products such as food, drinks, and cleaning solutions, instead of buying single-use plastic items. By refilling, we significantly reduce plastic waste and lower our carbon footprint, as it should be.

The solution is to take the easy wins through refilling the foods that are available to refill. One way to participate in refilling is to support local businesses that offer refill options.

Many grocery stores and cafes now have refill stations for items such as pantry products, cleaning products, spices, and coffee beans. When buying items such as rice, or pasta, you can bring your own containers instead of using the store-provided plastic bags. By using these refilling spaces, we can reduce the amount of packaging waste we generate while supporting local businesses.

Refilling doesn't just benefit the environment; it can also save you money. By using refillable containers, you can avoid the cost of buying single-use plastic items repeatedly. Refilling can also help reduce food waste, as you can buy only the amount you need, reducing the chance of throwing away excess food.

We can’t all be perfect and remove plastic waste from our diet overnight. It's not that straightforward. However, considering the environmental issues that New Zealand and the world are facing, we can start to do our best and make some effort.

By reducing the amount of plastic waste we generate, we can make a positive impact on the environment and preserve our incredible ecosystems that are necessary to our survival. Refilling is also a cost-effective and convenient way to shop while reducing food waste.

So, let's all do our part by refilling and making a difference today!