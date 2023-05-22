Central pips Marist in Tasman Trophy thriller with finals intensity

Stoke's Kendall Hodson scores a first half try during the Stuff Tasman Trophy match against Waimea Old Boys at Jubilee Park. Stoke won 76-0.

Round two of the Stuff Tasman Trophy men’s competition featured a close game at Lansdowne Park, with home team Central winning 24-22 over Marist.

However, winning margins were wider in the other three matches with Kahurangi defeating Waitohi 24-0 at Picton, Nelson running away with it 57-19 over Moutere at Awarua Park and Stoke running up 76 unanswered points over Waimea Old Boys at Jubilee Park.

The senior women’s Stuff Tasman Trophy round six action saw Marist win 43-22 over Wairau Wāhine at

Tahunanui, while Kahurangi won over Waimea OB women 24-19 at Jubilee Park.

There were widespread tributes in the round for former Tasman Mako player Billy Guyton, who also coached at club rugby level and was and assistant coach of the Tasman women's team. He died last week, aged 33.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Waimea Old Boys’ Norman Palu takes the ball up against Stoke at Jubiliee Park.

Central 24 Marist 22

In cold but still conditions, it was an incredibly bruising encounter at Lansdowne Park as Central capped their Club Day with a narrow win.

Both teams went at each other hammers and tongs up front throughout, with a missed Marist conversion on full time depriving the visitors of a draw.

This continues as series of epic matches between two well-matched sides over recent seasons, with this match being likened to a final.

Central player-coach Quentin MacDonald knew his side was in for a tough battle both physically and mentally, as both sides were playing in remembrance of Billy Guyton. Billy had coached both clubs in recent times.

McDonald's best players were his blindside flanker Edan Fitzpatrick, lock Matt McCormick, halfback Ethan Jones and fullback Jake Cresswell.

Marist co-coaches Con Barrell and Seta Sauira were very happy with their scrum, but a misfiring lineout gave turnover ball too often, while the backs weren’t as clinical as they could be.

For Marist, their best were props Teu Sami and Jake Wetere who both played the full eighty, number eight Tom Thornalley and, prior to coming off with a knee injury, flanker Simione Ofa.

Central 24 (Ethan Jones, David Fotu, Kapiolani Fihaki, Nigel Satherley tries; Mitchell Smith 2 con) Marist 22 (Nic Sauira, Bonowai Baledrokadroka, Luke Collier, Cooper Grant tries; Grant con). HT 10-12.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Kahurangi's Lucy Brown makes a break during the Stuff Tasman Trophy game against Waimea OB at Jubilee Park. Kahurangi won 24-19.

Kahurangi 24 Waitohi 0

Thirty kilometres south of Lansdowne Park, the weather conditions at Endeavour Field, Picton were atrocious with heavy rain and swirling, at times gale force winds.

Playing into the wind in the first half, Kahurangi coach Brendon Smith was delighted with the work of his forward pack to gain a very useful half-time lead, before handling became much more difficult in the second stanza.

After playing out a 42-all draw the previous week, Smith and the team put a lot of work into their

defence at training, and he was delighted to keep Waitohi scoreless.

Player of the day for Kahurangi was fullback Cameron Griffith who handled the wet ball with assurance and the front row of props Seth Brown, Tom Robinson and hooker Josh Te Hira who excelled with the hard graft needed.

Waitohi player-coach Tim O’Malley was proud how his team got stuck in for the whole game despite the conditions.

He gave special accolades to his warrior prop, Seymour Lambert, who goes about his work whole- heartedly every week and is a genuine team man.

Kahurangi 24 (Christian Kelly 2, Josh Te Hira, Thomas Robinson tries; Stewart Cruden 2 con) Waitohi 0. HT 17-0.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Waimea Old Boys and Stoke players pay tribute to Billy Guyton before their match.

Nelson 57 Moutere 19

Moutere travelled to Neale Park and by full-time Nelson coach Gary Stevens was full of admiration for the visitors despite the scoreline and feels both teams are much better than when they met in preseason.

Moutere put on a challenging performance throughout, but the Nelson forwards were able to get the field position required for the backs to use their off-load game to create freedom out wide.

Stevens’ best performers were fullback Fletcher Hewitt-Smart, prop Isaiah Malaulau and lock Jamie Davis.

Moutere coach Jeremy Clark was pleased with his side’s work at set piece and attack but will work hard at training on improving the side’s defence in general play. He was impressed with the combination of his young halves pairing, Angus Phillips and Thomas Sutherland, while front rower Esafe Moli was their player of the day. Clark also welcomed back Sekope Moli return from injury.

Nelson 57 (Fletcher Hewitt-Smart 3, Sione Inisi 2, Isaiah Malaulau 2, Ronan-Cian Lawrence, Ryan Coxon tries; Hewitt-Smart 2, Lawrence 2, Mataroa Mau 2 con) Moutere 19 (Archie Schluter, Kaleb Avery, Michael Tino tries; Ben Finau 2 con).

Stoke 76 Waimea Old Boys 0

Stoke visited Jubilee Park expecting a stiff test from Waimea Old Boys but went home having piled on 12 tries in an emphatic all-round performance.

Stoke coach Joe Kirker was delighted how well the forwards got on top in both set piece and around the park, creating quick ball that the backs used well. The points piled on in clusters that Waimea could not answer.

His best players were hooker Kendall Hodson in the forwards and winger Nick Worthington in the backs, while first five Corey Mckay continued his good form providing the link between forwards and backs to set his attack alight.

Waimea Old Boys coach Scott McKenzie would have been hugely disappointed with this showing as the club gathered across the three senior grades in memory of Billy Guyton.

After an opening 10 minutes where the side played well, Stoke scored against the run of play and from there the Waimea team left the gate well and truly open. His skipper, lock Lee McBrydie again was wholehearted and winger Rome Levi put in a good performance.

Stoke 76 (Kendall Hodson 3, Nick Worthington 3, Finlay Harris 2, Corey Mckay, Bailey Orlowski, Tayne Hemopo, Tim Dallison tries; Taine Robinson 8) Waimea Old Boys 0. HT 31-0.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Eve Findlay in action for Waimea OB against Kahurangi.

WOMEN’S RUGBY

Women’s rugby included two games over the weekend with the Marist-Wairau encounter featuring contested set pieces for the first time this season. Marist went on to win by seven tries to four but Wairau will take heart from their second half effort.

Kahurangi moved their home game to Jubilee Park to allow Waimea to play with their other senior teams to honour Billy Guyton’s memory. Kahurangi prevailed in a close contest by five tries to four.

Marist 43 (Alisi Seigafo, Precious Auimatagi, Iva Sauira, Chey Samuels, Amelia Hammett, Lesieli Taufa, Tempest Ropiha tries; Lucy Mahuika 4 con) Wairau Wāhine 22 (Rebecca Stuart, Fiaalii Solomona, Ryhan Nadji, Courtney Finau tries; Solomona con). HT 31-5.

Kahurangi 24 (Lucy Brown, Chloe Dixon, Sarah Jones, Jarrah Solly tries; Jones 2 con) Waimea OB 19(Neve Anglesey 2, Alicia San Martín Alonso tries; Bethan Manners 2 con). HT 17-12.

STUFF TASMAN TROPHY STANDINGS

Men: Central 10, Stoke 8, Kahurangi 8, Marist 7, Nelson 5, Waimea OB 5, Waitohi 0, Moutere 0.

Women: Marist 26, Kahurangi 22, Waimea OB 6, Wairau 5.

THIS WEEKEND

Senior Men Div 1

Stoke v Nelson – Greenmeadows, 3pm

Kahurangi v Waimea Old Boys – Sports Park Motueka, 3pm

Waitohi v Central – Endeavour Park, 3pm

Moutere v Marist – Awarua Park, 3pm

Senior Women

Wairau v Kahurangi – Awarua Park, 1.15pm

Marist v Waimea OB - Tahunanui Field, 1.15pm