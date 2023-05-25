Conductor returns home for Benjamin Britten showcase

Costa Simpson conducts members of the National Youth Orchestra during his New Zealand Symphony Orchestra conducting fellowship in 2021.

Conductor Costa Simpson has returned to his home city to lead musicians from Nelson and around the country in a concert showcasing one of the leading composers of the 20th century, Benjamin Britten.

The June 10 concert at the Nelson Centre of Musical Arts highlights the vibrancy and talent of the local music scene, with musicians from Chroma Chamber Choir and the NCMA Chamber Orchestra joined by talented soloists from around New Zealand.

The concert is also the recital portion of Simpson’s Master of Music degree from the University of Auckland, which was delayed by Covid restrictions.

READ MORE:

* Winter concert celebrates Kiwi composers

* Starling on stage, cat in audience at unique concert

* Chamber music brings an uplifting afternoon of perfection



“It’s a great relief and excitement to finally be able to perform this programme now to a local audience including friends and family which has been gestating for over two and half years,” he said.

“Performing in the NCMA auditorium is a real joy, and its world-class acoustics help performers listen to each other and round out the sound in the same way that aging wine increases its smoothness.”

He said the concert would appeal to many, including lovers of choral, organ, brass, and orchestral music.

The first half of the concert features Chroma Chamber Choir performing the Choral Dances from Gloriana, the opera Britten wrote to celebrate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

The second choral item is the Rejoice in the Lamb cantata with organ and soloists, played in this concert by renowned concert organist David Burchell of Dunedin.

The NCMA Chamber Orchestra will perform the Serenade for Tenor, Horn, and Strings, which will also feature tenor Sid Chand of Auckland and hornist Alex Morton from Christchurch.

The programme is rounded out by the Simple Symphony, which Simpson said was a delightful piece which belied its title because of its complexity.

Britten was a child prodigy, and he wrote many of the themes of this symphony as a child and later reworked them for string orchestra.

The concert will be one of Simpson’s last in the region ahead a move to London to pursue his conducting studies.

He said he was grateful for the support from musicians and audiences in Nelson over the last 10 years.

A Britten Serenade, Nelson Centre of Musical Arts, June 10 from 7.30pm, tickets $15-$30