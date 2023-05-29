Getting together in four-part harmony

The Nelson Bays Harmony perform at the national barbershop contest in Auckland where they won a bronze medal in the AA (midsize) chorus category.

Making wonderful music in four-part a capella barbershop style harmony is the reason 40 local

women from around Nelson and Tasman come together every Thursday night at Club Waimea in Richmond for a weekly fix of singing and friendship.

The Nelson Bays Harmony chorus have achieved a lot together in recent years.

They are especially proud to have just returned from a very successful National Barbershop Contest in Auckland where they took third place in the AA (midsize) chorus category with the highest score they have ever achieved in their 30-year history.

“Singing is good for the soul,” says choir member Carole Brown, explaining the buzz of literally being in tune with each other.

“We love being together, working to improve our personal vocal skills, helping others learn and most of all we love to sing together. Singing together as a team we create a whole other exciting energy and that connects us with the audience.

“It is exhilarating for us. We love to see the joy our music brings to people in our audience”.

Although the a capella group takes its singing seriously and often competes at a national level, it also works in an encouraging and supportive way. Easy auditions are held for anyone wanting to join.

“You don’t need to be a 'pro' to join,” Carole says.

“Those who would like to sing are invited to come and find their voice with us, and we provide heaps of support for novice or first-time singers”.

Nelson Bays Harmony often hold singing Workshops and open nights for those interested in checking out what this musical buzz is about.

They are holding their next six week singing workshop starting June 1 and are inviting anyone to come along if they want to sing, love to sing, improve vocals or just want to meet new friends.

The workshop song will be Brooke Fraser's Something in the Water. Training will be provided by

experienced vocal coaches.

For more details or to book a space contact Carole on 027 436 0910 or visit www.nelsonharmony.org.nz.