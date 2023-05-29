Uphill motorists get the green light at Ruby Bay

Contractors clearing slips along Stafford Drive at Ruby Bay. The slips came down during a storm in August.

Uphill motorists at Ruby Bay will have the right of way from now on following a new priority give way system.

The Tasman District Council announced on Monday that the new system on Stafford Drive was expected to reduce waiting time and allow traffic to flow more freely through the area.

“In simple terms, all traffic heading down the hill must give was to all traffic heading up the hill,” the council stated in a release.

The road, about 27km west of Nelson, is an access point for motorists travelling between Māpua, Ruby Bay and Tasman Village.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Stafford Drive in Ruby Bay has been impacted by several slips during severe weather in the area. (File photo)

The area was impacted by a major slip in August last year after a storm which brought a large amount of debris across the road, forcing it to close.

The road was cleared in 2022 and had since been reopened in early 2023.

The council said the slip areas were likely to continue to have stones and small boulders fall and encouraged road users should continue to be vigilant for falling rock, y especially during rainy periods.

If there was severe or prolonged wet weather the road was likely to close as a safety precaution, and motorists were advised to factor that into their journey plans when travelling through the area.

“We will always try to give as much notice as possible of an impending closure through our channels,” the council stated.

“We thank everyone for their patience.”