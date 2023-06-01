Getting ducks in a row for return of Kaiteriteri race

The ducks make their way to the finish line at the Riwaka School annual duck race at Kaiteriteri Beach.

The ducks are back, and so is your chance to make a splash in a mid-winter swim to raise money for Riwaka School.

Covid has forced the cancellation of the school's annual mid-winter swim and duck race since 2019, but the colourful fundraiser returns on Sunday, June 18.

Around 2000 numbered, plastic ducks will be dropped from the bridge over the Kaiteriteri estuary on the outgoing tide, and the first few to reach the finish line in the bay win prizes for their ticket owners. Boats and a jet ski will collect the ducks at the finish.

For new Riwaka School principal Adele Lidgard it will be her first duck race.

“I never imagined when I joined the team, that we would have the cutest fundraiser at our school - I mean is there anything cuter than more than 2000 little yellow and blue ducks being sent on a race for the ocean in one of the most picturesque spots you could imagine?”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The sun still shines in Kaiteriteri during winter (video first published in July 2018).

Lidgard is also keen to get more people into the water at Kaiteriteri.

“It’s a perfect location for a midwinter swim and it would be great to see lots of locals take the plunge. Be brave!”

The family friendly event also includes a big dig, bouncy castle, food stalls and a conservation stall with DOC, Project Janszoon and Abel Tasman Birdsong Trust.

Funds from the event will go towards sports equipment at the school. Lidgard thanked the Kaiteriteri Domain Board and sponsors for the event who had provided prizes including Abel Tasman trips, café vouchers, Hanmer Springs pool passes, gift baskets and pamper packs.

VIRGINIA WOOLF Rohan Haskell, left, helps release the ducks into the water at the 2017 edition.

Event details

The Riwaka School duck race and midwinter swim, Sunday, June 18 at Kaiteriteri Beach.

Registration opens 10am; duck race 11.15am; costume judging noon; mid-winter swim12.15pm.

Swim $3 per person or $10 for family, includes soup or sausage and hot shower.

Duck race tickets $3 or $5 for two - can be purchased on the day or at Riwaka School office or at New World Motueka, June 12, 13 and 14.