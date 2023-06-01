Suspicious car fire in Wairoa Valley sparks police inquiries

Police are making inquiries into a suspicious car fire in Wairoa Valley. (File photo)

Police are investigating after a car was engulfed in flames just south of Nelson.

Firefighters were called to Wairoa Gorge Rd in Wairoa Valley at 9.30pm on Thursday after receiving calls about a blaze.

Crews arrived to find a car engulfed in flames, Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Jill Higgison said.

After the fire was extinguished it was determined to be suspicious, Higgison said and police were alerted.

A police spokesperson said officers were making inquiries into the incident.