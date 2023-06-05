Running for the books a distinctly Nelson tradition

Hundreds of book lovers were ready to roll when the Founders Book Fair opened in Nelson on Saturday.

Pamplona may have the running of the bulls, but Nelson has a much healthier tradition – running for the books.

On Saturday morning, queues stretched outside the landmark windmill at Founders Heritage Park waiting for the start of the Founders Book Fair.

The keenest broke into a sprint when the park was opened at 10am, eager to be among the first to get their hands on some of the thousands of books for sale.

First held in 1988, the nine-day annual event has become one of the country's largest book fairs, with hundreds of volunteers sorting thousands of books into more than 100 categories.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Volunteer Emma Saunders helps book buyers at the Founders Book Fair.

This year there is a silent auction of 35 rare and collectable LPs.

The fair is expected to attract more than 10,000 people, with the money raised funding projects and improvements at the heritage park.

Founders Book Fair runs from June 3-11, 10am-430pm daily. Entry is $2, a weekly pass is $5, and children under 12 are free.