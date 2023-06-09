Nelson news in brief: Nelson player wins table tennis bronze for NZ

Bronze medal for Alfie Linn

Nelson table tennis player Alfie Linn has won bronze for New Zealand at the Virtus Global Games in France. Linn, 21, from Māpua won the medal in partnership with France’s Alexandre Sol in the men’s doubles. The Nelson Table Tennis Club player said: “I feel happy in my heart and making Nelson proud.” Linn, who has Down Syndrome, was competing in the 12-strong New Zealand team at the games for elite athletes with intellectual impairment in Vichy. He narrowly missed a medal earlier in the week, losing 14-12 in the fifth set in a men’s singles qualifying match and losing out on a countback in the mixed doubles quarterfinal. Head of the New Zealand delegation Helen Brookes said Linn was a “firecracker”: “Alfie chats to everyone and just loves to be part of everything.” Linn’s success was New Zealand’s first medal at the games, and he got a hero’s welcome from his Kiwi teammates at their hotel. Most of the athletes were in their pyjamas but stayed up to see him before they went to bed.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail A car struck the Bowater Toyota dealership on the corner of Halifax and Rutherford Sts on Friday afternoon.

Car vs building

A woman was taken to Nelson Hospital after her car struck a building in central Nelson. The collision broke a window of the Bowater Toyota showroom on Rutherford St, near the Halifax St intersection, just after 1pm on Friday. The elderly woman driver was helped out of her vehicle to an ambulance and taken to hospital in what Hato Hone St John said was a moderate condition. A police spokesperson said the car failed to take a corner.

Climate talk

Climate expert James Renwick will give an overview of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s sixth assessment at a talk in Nelson on Saturday. Renwick is a Victoria University professor of physical geography, and member of New Zealand’s Climate Change Commission. He was one of the authors of the IPCC report and will focus his discussiong on the implications of rapid changes to the water cycle for crops and coastlines. He will be joined by scientist Paul White from the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Science who will outline its approach to developing an energy strategy. The Nelson Tasman Climate forum event is on at the Pūtangitangi Greenmeadows community centre at 7.30pm.