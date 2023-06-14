Water torture: Motueka an outlier as a town with no swimming pool

A 2013 design for the long-awaited but still frustratingly out of reach Motueka Community Pool complex.

Elise Vollweiler is a Motueka-based writer.

OPINION: We need to get our community pool, Motueka – not just for our own sakes, but for the good of Waimate.

I’ve been meaning to follow this up for weeks, but I procrastinated and – serves me right - someone beat me to it. A few days ago, I stumbled across a news story titled “Motueka has been fundraising for an indoor pool for 20 years – it’s still not built”.

Twenty years. Wow. Guess I’m not the only one who’s been procrastinating.

To relocate that story, I googled “Motueka pool”, and got three location hits along the way – the Motueka saltwater baths (an excellent facility, but only the hardiest of us would consider it a year-round possibility); the Whakarewa St swimming hole; and the Motueka Recreation Centre, which has a great drinking fountain but not so great that it approaches “swimming pool” status.

In the news story, pool committee member Ross Loveridge is quoted as saying that Motueka was the largest town in the South Island without a covered, heated swimming pool.

It was an interesting point of comparison, and so I googled further.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The Richmond Aquatic Centre is a 31-minute drive from central Motueka.

We do, of course, have the excellent Richmond Aquatic Centre down the road – rather far down the road, though. It’s a 31-minute drive from my front door in central Motueka to the aquatic centre car park. Not exactly a local facility.

I found a list of New Zealand towns ranked by population, and worked my way down the list from Motueka to see if anyone fared worse than we do when it came to that coveted “covered, heated swimming pool”.

Greymouth’s population, at 8320 residents, is almost identical to ours, but yep, the Westland Recreation Centre has a bunch of facilities. Congratulations, Greymouth, on your hydroslides and leisure pool and hot tub that sits at “a lovely hot 40C for that relaxing soak”.

Gore (population 8220) is so proud of its aquatic centre that it labels it a “jewel in the Gore District's recreational crown”.

Cromwell’s indoor pools (yes, pools, plural) are heated and open all year round.

Lake Hayes, near Queenstown, has a population of 6760, but does not (to quote Ross) have a covered, heated swimming pool. I felt some kinship to Lake Hayes, until I discovered that Frankton’s Alpine Aqualand was a nine-minute drive away. The pictures of said Aqualand made me jealous. No sympathy coming your way from Motueka, Lake Hayes. Nine minutes is nothing.

The show-offs in Alexandra have a swimming COMPLEX, complete with Tarzan swings. Population 6090.

Prebbleton (population 5260) is only three minutes worse off than Lake Hayes, with the Selwyn Aquatic Centre 12 minutes away.

Picton’s 4800 residents don’t fare very well, with its nearest year-round facility 25 minutes away in Blenheim. They still pip my 31 minutes through.

Westport’s sorted with the Pulse Energy Recreation Centre.

Pegasus has the Rangiora aquatic centre 10 minutes away by car and is probably abundant with private pools anyway.

It takes the 4660 fine folk of Temuka 16 minutes to reach Timaru’s Caroline Bay facilities. Inconvenient, but we’re still talking a half-hour round trip.

Yashas Srinivasa/Stuff Waimate residents have to drive 35 minutes to get to their nearest swimming pool.

And then we reach Waimate. No matter what route Waimate’s 3600 residents take, they’re still looking at a 35-minute one-way drive to reach the aquatic centres in either Timaru to the north or Oamaru to the south. Also, they’re inland.

Waimate needs its own covered pool – but here WE are, pool-less despite having more than twice their population. If we can’t get there, how can Waimate? How can they argue their case when we’re floundering?

So, come on, powers-that-be. Let’s get on with this. It’s been a generation in the making now. This is like water torture.