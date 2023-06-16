Dancing for Cause raises whopping $440,000 for hospice

Dancing for a Cause contestants and dancers celebrate their record fundraising efforts.

The Dancing for a Cause event has raised $440,000 for Nelson Tasman Hospice, shattering previous fundraising records.

The 10 contestants taking part in the charity dance competition had their own fundraising campaigns – raisng almost $340,000 – leading up to the sold out event at the Trafalgar Centre on May 27.

Ryan Edwards from Sport Tasman, along with his dance partner Hazel Adcock won the overall crown on the night. The People's Choice Award was presented to Kat Campbell of KC & Co Real Estate and her dance partner Joel Scott.

Contestant Cheryl Candish, Head of English at Nelson College for Girls, was recognised for her exceptional dedication to fundraising. She raised $85,462.87 through raffles, donations, a ‘Paint & Sip’ event, a clothes swap, an 80s night, and a fundraising dinner “Star Talk for Hospice” which raised $70,000.

Nelson Tasman Hospice paid tribute to the Dancing for a Cause Charitable Trust, participants, volunteers, sponsors, and those who attended.

Trust Chair Emma Silke-French said she couldn’t be happier or more proud of the contestants, the dancers and the many supporters and those who worked behind the scenes.

The even raised $111,000 when it was first held in 2018, and $248,000 in 2021.