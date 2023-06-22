Dig in to help restore native corridor alongside highway

Members of the Te Mamaku Native Corridor Project beside State Highway 60 between Tasman and Mapua are appealing for more volunteers to help their work.

The Te Mamaku Native Corridor Project beside State Highway 60 between Tasman village and Māpua would like a hand – or many.

Project co-ordinator Michael Markert is appealing for Nelson/Tasman residents to join its volunteer team for July and August working bees to help it instal over 12,000 plant guards and stakes.

The 10-kilometre corridor is mainly surplus Crown land, covered in gorse and wilding pines. The project plans to put in 200,000 mainly native shrubs and trees, with the aim of restoring biodiversity along the Coastal Highway.

Markert said the work was not difficult and those that wanted to pitch in could email him at michamarkertnz@gmail.com with details.

Organised under the umbrella of the Tasman Area Community Association, the group's green mission has been boosted by being selected as the Nelson/Tasman project for the He Rā Rākau Tītapu – King Charles III Coronation Plantings. The plantings are the New Zealand Government's official gift to celebrate the coronation of the new king.

"Over 100,000 trees will be planted around Aotearoa during 2023 and 2024 as part of this programme,” Emma Giesen from Trees That Count said.

She said a project was selected for each region being delivered through a range of communities, iwi and hapū, farming and environmental organisations undertaking ecological restoration projects.

The Te Mamaku share of 7000 trees from the He Rā Rākau Tītapu Fund will see 1,200 trees will be planted this July and 5,800 trees in 2024.

Planting is already well underway for the 2023 season, having successfully completed a block last year that was showing great tree growth.

The project was now ready for contractors to plant 11,000 trees. The work was possible thanks to generous funding from the Rātā Foundation, Restoring the Moutere, Pub Charity, NBS, NZMCA, Trees That Count, NZ Landcare Trust & OneTree, Network Tasman, Tasman District Council, Whenua Iti Outdoors and individual donors.