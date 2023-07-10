Rescue chopper completes five missions

Critical care paramedic and crewperson Jeff Hughes on Mount Hutt this past week.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter crew were called to five missions this past week and they also completed one training session.

A total of 236 missions have been flown this year to date.

The five missions flown this week were made up of one traumatic injury and four medical emergencies.

The traumatic injury required specialised care and was flown to Christchurch Hospital, as was one of the medical emergencies.

The three other medical emergencies were flown from the West Coast, the Marlborough Sounds and Golden Bay to be treated at Nelson Hospital.

Conditions change quickly this time of year, so please be aware of dressing with multiple layers and taking a personal locator beacon (PLB) with you.

This week the crew also winched two patients out of Kahurangi National Park.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter service is funded in part by the community, for the community and remains a free service thanks to this support. If you would like to support this lifesaving service, please donate online www.helirescue.co.nz/donate