Road reopens after tractor fire on Korore-Tophouse Rd in Tasman

Firefighters have extinguished a tractor blaze that was blocking a rural road in Tasman.

Crews were called to the intersection of Kerr Hill Rd and Korore-Tophouse Rd in Kikiwa, about 18km north of St Arnaud, at 3.20pm on Monday.

Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Alex Norris said crews received reports of a tractor fire.

“The tractor was fully involved in fire, and we closed off the road while we worked to extinguish it,“ Norris said, about 4.30pm.

“The tractor is blocking the road, and we’re just standing by while we wait for a tow.”

The road has since been reopened, a Tasman District Council spokesperson said.

Norris said it was unclear where the owner of the tractor was, but the blaze was not deemed suspicious.

Police were called to help with traffic control while the road was partially blocked by the tractor, a police spokesperson said.