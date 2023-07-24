Police want to talk to dirt bike riders about their driving around Nelson

Nelson Police are seeking public assistance to identify a dirt bike rider or riders in Nelson and Richmond area.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify people who have been riding dirt bikes around Nelson and Richmond.

Local officers have seen the rider or riders in the area and want to speak with them about their driving behaviours, a police spokesperson said.

“They ride Kawasaki dirt bikes which are a distinctive bright green in colour with black and white trim,” the spokesperson said.

“One of the bikes has the racing number ‘888’ on the sides and front.

”We want to hear from any local residents with information that can assist police in identifying the owners or locating the bikes.”

Anyone with information about the bikes or the riders was urged to contact police on 105 using the file number 230712/8670, or phone Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.