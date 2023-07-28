$1 billion Nelson Hospital redevelopment will have bigger ED, more beds

The Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall announces funding for the first stage of the estimated $1 billion redevelopment of the Nelson Hospital during a visit on Friday. The Percy Brunette building behind her, one of the existing hospital’s main blocks, will be strengthened and refurbished during the 10-year project.

The redevelopment of Nelson Hospital is estimated to cost $1.1 billion over 10 years and will include a new acute services building with more operating theatres and an emergency department double the existing size.

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced funding of $73 million for the first tranche of the long-awaited project in Nelson on Friday.

She said the funding would allow design work for a new acute services and inpatient building that would have 255 beds, eight theatres and a larger emergency department. Currently there are 161 beds and six theatres.

The new acute and inpatient block would be part of a six-phase $1.098 billion project, to be carried out over 10 years. Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough leaders said the block was planned for the existing hospital carpark and would be built to the highest seismic resilience standards so it could continue operating after a major earthquake.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Nelson Hospital’s two main tower blocks have poor earthquake ratings. A new acute services building will be the first stage of a $1 billion redevelopment of the hospital over 10 years.

Enabling work, including earthworks, would start next year with construction scheduled to begin in 2026.

Verrall, who toured the hospital with local staff, said it was “desperately in need of replacement”. It was old and too small, some spaces were poorly configured for privacy and infection control, ventilation systems were below standard and more patient toilets were needed.

“The hospital will be modern and fit-for-purpose for patients and their whānau. Our health sector staff also deserve workspaces that enable them to provide the best care, and to be safe at work.”

The minister said the redevelopment would make the hospital more efficient and effective. The new ED would be twice as big, with medical assessment spaces allowing better patient flow, and would meet Australasian standards.

Verrall said the project was so large it needed to be done in stages, and 10 years was a realistic time frame. The acute and inpatient building was projected to take eight years to complete.

She said the Nelson redevelopment was one of 110 health infrastructure projects worth $7.7 billion currently being planned and delivered nationwide by the Government.

Nelson Hospital’s last major upgrade was 20 years ago, and plans for a redevelopment have been discussed for at least 14 years. In 2020, one of the hospital’s two main tower blocks, the George Manson building, was rated as the worst clinical facility in the country in a Government stocktake of hospital buildings.

Built in 1960, the 6863sqm block had fire separation issues, a likelihood of asbestos and seismic restraint issues, the report said.

The hospital’s other main block, the Percy Brunette building, met 33 per cent of the building code. The Nelson City Council has issued earthquake prone notices for both buildings, requiring them to be fixed by 2028.

Under the project announced on Friday, those buildings and the existing inpatient building that was completed in 2003, will be strengthened and refurbished.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail The Minister of Health Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall discusses the redevelopment of Nelson Hospital with Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough chief medical officer Dr Nick Baker.

In June this year Nelson mayor Nick Smith voiced concerns that the 2028 quake deadline would not be met because of delays to the redevelopment project.

Te Whatu Ora chief infrastructure and investment officer Jeremy Holman said the earthquake prone notices did not mean the buildings were going to collapse “in any shape or form”, and the announcement started the process of addressing their issues.

Te Whatu Ora Nelson Marlborough chief medical officer Dr Nick Baker said a larger emergency department would provide better care, allowing more space, for example, to keep mental health patients separated from the “maelstrom” of the ED.

Baker said part of the planning phase would be hearing from the community about what they needed in the new facilities. There would be lessons drawn from other hospital projects around New Zealand and overseas.

“Today we have crossed the start line,” he said.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said the Government’s commitment was a milestone for the biggest capital project in Nelson in a generation. She said the Government had taken the time to fully scope the project to ensure it future-proofed health care in the region.