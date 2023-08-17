How to avoid pitfalls with contracts

Reading the small print can help understand essential information in contracts. If it’s not easily understood, seek advice.

If you’ve ever bought groceries, accepted a job offer, or sold a house, you’ve made a contract.

Contracts can be formal and written down, or informal and only agreed to verbally. However, all contracts involve a person offering something which is accepted by someone else, who gives something in return – usually money.

We all make various contracts every day, so it’s not surprising that some turn out badly.

It’s natural to be excited and optimistic when beginning a new job, buying another car or starting a new project, and we don’t think of things going wrong. Don’t let yourself be bulldozed into making a

commitment before you feel comfortable and fully informed.

But do you read all those pages of small print? There’s lots of essential information in there, which you

should understand before you sign up to something. Sadly, the small print is often in language that’s not

familiar or easily understood.

So, take time to read everything. It’s your right to have the bits you don’t understand, clearly explained. Don’t be too quick to sign on the dotted line! Ask questions, seek further clarification or advice so you know what you’re agreeing to.

Citizens Advice volunteers can help with that, or you could consult a professional like a lawyer, accountant, or employment consultant.

At CAB we hear many stories where people are pressured to sign up on the spot, only to find when things go pear shaped, there were clauses in their contract that they weren’t aware of. And sadly, not everyone is ethical.

Misunderstanding often happen with loans or credit purchase contracts when the borrower realises interest isn’t the only additional cost they’ll pay, after they’ve signed up. There’s probably more fees added

for setting up the contract, for early or late repayment, and even cancellation fees added to the purchase

price.

They can add up to a significant and often unexpected amount. Remember the lender must give you

all this key information about their consumer credit contract.

Every contract includes legal rights and obligations. The law sets down rules, such as which contracts must be in writing and that important conditions must be set out clearly. These rules help avoid many

misunderstandings, but if problems do arise there are often remedies available.

Many written contracts explain how problems will be resolved. Depending on the kind of contract there are also special committees, boards, tribunals, and courts to assist. Of course, discussing your concerns with the party concerned is the best way to begin, but you might need help to sort things out.

Keeping a record of important conversations, documents and events helps when you’re explaining what happened to a third party.

If you you’re not sure where to begin, check out the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) website or contact your

local CAB where a volunteer will explore solutions with you.

CAB Nelson Tasman 9 Paru Paru Rd, Nelson 9-4.30pm Mon-Fri.

AND Motueka Community House 9-noon Mondays

PH: 03 5482117 / 0800367222 email: nelsontasman@cab.org.nz

CAB Marlborough Marlborough Community Centre, 25 Alfred St Blenheim.

PH 03 578 4272 O800 367 222 email: marlborough@cab.org.nz

Useful websites

www.cab.org.nz; www.comcom.govt.nz; www.employment.govt.nz; www.business.govt.nz; www.communitylaw.org.nz; www.consumer.org.nz