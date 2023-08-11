Nelson news in brief: Lotto winner's $333,000 surprise

‘This can’t be true’

A Nelson woman plans a low-key beer and takeaways celebration of her $333,333 Lotto first division win. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, is a regular player who bought a triple dip ticket on MyLotto on Wednesday afternoon. She didn’t check her ticket until Thursday night. “As I watched each of my numbers line up, I thought, ‘I might win $20!’ and then ‘Oh, maybe $50!’ I couldn’t believe it when it said I was a major prize winner. I’m not good with technology, so I showed my kids, and they told me to push the button to claim. When I saw how much I’d won, I thought, ‘this can’t be true’!” “I thought about all the things I could do with the money that night, but by the next morning, I decided I’d invest it. I don’t want to waste this opportunity, so I’m thinking about my long-term plans. I want to do good things with this prize,” the woman said. She planned to have a low-key celebration: “I’ll probably have a beer and shout my children some takeaways.”

Calling cabinet artists

Nelson artists wanting to design and paint murals on telecommunication cabinets are invited to apply by August 31. Chorus, in partnership with Nelson District Council, is looking for artworks that reflect the stories of the community. Community Relations Manager Jo Seddon encouraged artists from all different backgrounds to apply. “This initiative is meaningful to the local community, as painted murals brighten up the streets and showcase local artists.” All submissions are collected through the cabinet art website. This year, Nelson District Council has nominated five cabinets for beautification and artists have until August 31 to submit their designs through chorus.co.nz/community/cabinet-art-programme.