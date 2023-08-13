Three injured after vehicle crashes into ditch near Nelson

They were taken to Nelson Hospital to treatment, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said. (File photo)

Three people have been injured after a vehicle crashed into a ditch near Nelson on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Swamp and Bartlett roads on the Appleby Highway after receiving reports of a crash just before midnight on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle had crashed into a ditch near the intersection.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said three people were injured, one with serious injuries and two in a moderate condition, and were taken to Nelson Hospital.

The road was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.