Nelson's Winter Wonderland pop-up ice rink sees $10,000 donated to charity

Children take the skates for a bit of winter magic at the old Q Variety Store.

The pop-up artificial skate rink saw more than 2000 people of all ages tackling the faux ice in Wakatū Square to help raise money for charity.

Whether you’re a hearty skater or hold on to the walls, Nelson’s old Q Variety Store turned winter wonderland had locals turning out for a bit of fun on the ice and raise money for the Fifeshire Foundation.

Run by Ice Skate Tour New Zealand and put on by the Nelson City Council, event raised about $10,000 for the foundation’s winter grants programme to assist local families heating their homes through winter.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson’s Winter Wonderland Ice Tour was a sell-out event.

Owner operator Robin de Goeij said the sell-out event was a great success.

“We had over 2000 people skating over 5 days, so that’s amazing, lots of families, lots of adults, and lots of people who had never done it before.

“The only downside is we had quite a few people miss out because there were no more tickets available.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Whether they were holding chairs or free skating, people of all ages tackled the faux ice.

De Goeij said the council had done a great job at transforming the old shop into an icy getaway for the new and experienced skaters.

“It was a real winter wonderland experience for everyone,” he said.

“They decorated it with lights and Christmas trees and all that kid of stuff, so it was looking really fantastic.”