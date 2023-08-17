Hope bypass and Rocks Rd among Government transport priorities

State Highway 6 along Rocks Rd has long been earmarked for redevelopment to improve cycling and pedestrian access.

Construction of the Hope bypass to ease congestion in Richmond and improving Nelson’s Rocks Rd waterfront route are among key transport projects given the green light.

The long-planned projects are among 14 critical national routes prioritised in the new Government Policy Statement on Transport, launched by Transport Minister David Parker on Thursday. The statement sets priorities for transport funding over the next 10 years.

In Nelson, funding for design work and consenting for the Rocks Rd shared path have been included in the statement.

Construction could start as early as 2028 and would take around five years to complete.

In 2021 after years of debate Waka Kotahi outlined its preferred blueprint for Rocks Rd, including a widened walking and cycling boulevard.

For the Hope bypass funding will be used to progress detailed design and consenting for the project which will help to ease increasingly severe congestion in Richmond, enabling construction to start in the later part of the decade.

A 2016 New Zealand Transport Agency report on a strategic case for the bypass showed a designation for the bypass route from Lower Queen St, running parallel with Gladstone Rd (State Highway 6) behind Jubilee Park, to just past Ranzau Rd.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Looking down on the Rocks Rd section of State Highway 6 in Nelson.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said she was delighted both projects were included in the new policy statement.

She said she had advocated to fix Richmond’s transport mess since becoming Nelson’s MP, including taking Prime Minister Chris Hipkins through the unsafe and congested intersection at Lower Queen St.

She said Rocks Rd was the jewel in Nelson’s crown and needed significant work to be made safe for walkers and cyclists “so Nelsonians and our visitors can properly enjoy this section of our beautiful waterfront.”

Last month, the National Party said it would prioritise the Hope bypass if it came to power in the October elections. The party said the Hope project was estimated to cost $250 million and was given a four to 10-year time frame to build.

At the time Nelson mayor Nick Smith and Tasman district mayor Tim King welcomed the commitment to build the bypass from south of Ranzau Rd to north of Queen St.

National’s Nelson candidate Blair Cameron said a National government would deliver the Hope bypass through its successful Roads of National Significance programme “to ensure it actually gets done”. He said the Labour Government had just watched the roading issues in Richmond get worse.

The Government Policy Statement on Transport is produced every three years by the Government of the day. It sets the priority and strategic directions of projects that NZTA/Waka Kotahi should undertake for the next decade.

In part, it sets out what the National Land Transport Fund - funded by fuel taxes and ostensibly to maintain current roads and build new roads - should be spent on over the following three years. This is called the National Land Transport Programme.