Hope bypass and Rocks Rd on Government transport priorities

State Highway 6 along Rocks Rd has long been earmarked for redevelopment to improve cycling and pedestrian access.

Construction of the Hope bypass to ease congestion in Richmond and improving Nelson’s Rocks Rd waterfront route are among priority national transport projects, the Nelson Mail understands.

It is understood the long-planned projects are in the new Government Policy Statement on Transport, which will be launched by Transport Minister David Parker on Thursday. The statement sets priorities for transport funding over the next 10 years.

It is expected that funding for design work and consenting will be included to progress travel options along Rocks Rd.

Construction could start as early as 2028 and would take around five years to complete.

In 2021 after years of debate Waka Kotahi outlined its preferred blueprint for Rocks Rd, including a widened walking and cycling boulevard.

For the Hope bypass it is understood funding will be used to progress detailed design and consenting for the project which will help to ease increasingly severe congestion in Richmond, enabling construction to start in the later part of the decade.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Looking down on the Rocks Rd section of State Highway 6 in Nelson.

Last month, the National Party said it would prioritise the Hope bypass if it came to power in the October elections. The party said the Hope project was estimated to cost $250 million and was given a four to 10-year time frame to build.

At the time Nelson mayor Nick Smith and Tasman district mayor Tim King welcomed the commitment to build the bypass from south of Ranzau Rd to north of Queen St.

The Government Policy Statement on Transport is produced every three years by the Government of the day. It sets the priority and strategic directions of projects that NZTA/Waka Kotahi should undertake for the next decade.

In part, it sets out what the National Land Transport Fund - funded by fuel taxes and ostensibly to maintain current roads and build new roads - should be spent on over the following three years. This is called the National Land Transport Programme

The GPS is an important document which guides both building and repair projects. The 2024 statement (being released today but coming into force in 2024) is understood to be quite different in tone and emphasis to its predecessor in 2021, which was released in 2020 by then Transport Minister Phil Twyford.

This GPS, which will be launched by new Transport Minister David Parker in Auckland on Thursday, will be another way for Chris Hipkins to put his stamp on Labour since becoming prime minister. While Hipkins is committed to public transport and climate-proofing transport, he has been less ideological about roads and the fact that many people have to drive to get to work.