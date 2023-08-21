Nelson Rally returns, to be held at Kohatu Park

There will be 53 teams competing in the Nelson Rally.

The Nelson Rally will return to the forest roads surrounding the Nelson Car Club's dirt racetrack at Kohatu Park later this month.

The format of the rally, which is being held on August 26, promises to be a little different to previous years, focussing on roads that are easily accessible from the club's track.

Competitors will leave the service park at the track and almost immediately find themselves at the start of special stage 1 - a 20km blast up good forestry roads.

Two more stages make up the first loop which is then repeated after the rally’s second service regroup a little after midday.

After the second loop along these stages, the surviving rally cars then have a blast around the club's track to complete the compact event of 80km.

Spectators' best vantage point will be at the track and service area, as forestry regulations do not allow for spectators to access the stages.

Event organiser Brian Kirkwood said spectators were asked to drive with care when accessing Kohatu Park.

The speed limit is 30kph and headlights and seatbelts need to be on as there may be rally traffic heading towards you on the narrow gravel road, Kirkwood said.

The club has organised a demonstration autocross to be run throughout the day and has also invited some more experienced cars and drivers, including club president Carey Harwood and his Subaru Impeza.

”We thought the rally was an excellent opportunity to showcase what our club has been focusing on over the last couple of years,” Harwood said.

“Running this track at Kohatu Park for any and all competitors has allowed us to nurture and build the driving skills of our youngest competitors, we can have drivers here as young as 12. “

“They turn up to their first event not necessarily even knowing how to operate a car's clutch or brake very well, and within a few events are power sliding around the track”.

Palmerston Norths' Brian Green, who has been rallying since the 1970s, will be the most experienced rally driver at the event and be competing in a classic Ford Escort Mk2 in Nelson.

Another notable driver will be former Nelson local Ben Hunt in his factory built Skoda R2.

Hunt, who now lives and competes out of Pukekohe, is currently sitting third in this year's championship.

"We just love supporting club rallies, especially Nelson. I think we have done every one the club has held since 2009,” Hunt said.

Also starting will be 15-year-old Brooklyn Horan, who is fresh from a spectacular second overall at Taranaki's recent tarmac rally in his 2WD drive Ford Fiesta.

Some local drivers to watch out for include Mapua's Neville Kidd, Greg Teece and Richard Batemen.