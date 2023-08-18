Showcase of Stoke's creative talent brings people together

Two weeks of art and culture involving 20 groups around Stoke wraps up this weekend, with co-organiser Karen Scott saying the event had been a great success.

Scott said An Adventure in Art exhibition was developed to showcase what a creative suburb Stoke was.

“It has been just amazing to see what has come out of the woodwork,” Scott said.

The exhibition was held at Putangitangi Greenmeadows Centre to show the community that the centre was more than just a place “for room hire”.

Centre manager Gareth Cashin and Scott spent months planning the event, which Scott said was considered a success.

“We wanted to show that the centre could be a people place and how many local groups are connected to it, and... to show people what the creative space has to offer,” Scott said.

“Throughout the two weeks we had exhibitions, workshops and people got to see what was going on and give different mediums a go.

Nelson Mail Gareth Cashin, Karen Scott and Karen Loten at the An Adventure in Art event at the Putangitangi Greenmeadows Centre in Stoke.

“It was what art is all about, giving people a voice.”

Scott said during the first section of the events around 900 people walked through the centre.

“It has been full on, but it has been great,” she said.

Part of Scott's inspiration to put on the event came from a comment by Nelson mayor Nick Smith at a speaking event she attended.

Nelson Mail Sheree Davidson with one of her photographs at the Nelson Camera Club exhibition at the An Adventure in Art event.

“’’Art seduces because it is fun and is woven into every corner of the community’, that was what Nick said.

“He may not remember that is what he said, but it was really a eureka moment.

"Because art is all about bringing people together,” Scott said.

Although formal discussions had yet to be had over whether the event will return next year, it was very likely given the amount of support, she said.