Community rallies behind owner of historic store facing breast cancer

Will Hutchison and Sukhita Langford have run Langford's Store in Bainham, Golden Bay, for the past 15 years.

Sukhita Langford felt completely fine when she had a mammogram two months ago.

With no history of breast cancer in her family, and no symptoms, the owner of the historic Langford's Store in Bainham, Golden Bay, visited a mobile breast screening unit for a two-yearly check-up.

In her understated way she said the results were “quite a surprise”.

“They told me I actually had not one but four lumps. I’m not one to do anything by halves.”

Three days later she caught Covid for the first time.

That was in June. It's been a rollercoaster ride since for the 52-year-old, her husband Will Hutchison, and their two children Jacob and Amber. The couple have run the store, opened by her great-grandfather EB Langford in 1928, for the past 15 years, taking it over from her second cousin Lorna Langford who had it for 61 years.

With its middle-of-nowhere setting, historic kiwiana signs and knick-knacks, coffee, cakes and scones, it's one of the region’s treasures and a popular summer tourist spot.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Will Hutchison and Sukhita Langford with their kiwiana bucket hats that are among the crowdfunding rewards to keep the historic store open as she recovers from breast cancer surgery.

Sukhita Langford said having Covid so soon after the diagnosis actually proved to be an advantage. It delayed her surgery, giving her time to “get my head around it” and in her pragmatic way, change her diet and lifestyle.

“I’m very much a person that lives with what's in front of me. It doesn’t help to overthink things and get in a tizz.”

Out went sugar, meat, dairy and alcohol, replaced by rice and lots of fresh vegetables. “My body has really appreciated it. When you are faced with these things, you just do it.”

The delay also allowed her to explore options other than a full mastectomy.

On Monday in Hutt Hospital she had the lumps removed, and breast reconstruction surgery.

Back at home on Thursday, Sukhita said finding the lumps early showed the value of regular screening, and she encouraged all women to use the service. She remained optimistic ahead of the post-operation test results.

“I’ve always been a positive person; for me the glass is always half-full. I think a lot of what's got me to this point is the power of positive thinking. I won’t give it room to grow.”

Will Hutchison Old-fashioned afternoon teas, icecreams and local art are among the attractions at Langford’s Store in Golden Bay.

She was extremely grateful for the care and skill of the medical staff in Nelson and Lower Hutt, and all those who had been in touch to offer support.

That included Golden Bay writer and musician Charlotte Squire, who suggested a crowdfunding solution to enable a friend to reopen the store this spring while Sukhita and Will focused on her recovery.

They had set up a PledgeMe page, where people could pre-buy stock from the store such as its signature kiwiana bucket hats and aprons, along with tea and scones, and vintage china from Langford’s personal collection. Artists such as Craig Potton, Sarah Thomas, John Weber and Jilly Burrel had donated pieces that could also be bought through the page.

The couple had a minimum funding target of $35,000 and in the first week $4000 had already been pledged.

Sukhita said the feedback had been overwhelming. While the store was more a labour of love than a money-making business, “it reminds me we are doing something right”.

“You realise how important it is, with the way the world is changing so much; sometimes people just want to sit and have a cup of tea and scones and watch the mountains.”

To donate go to: https://www.pledgeme.co.nz/projects/7626-help-keep-the-langford-store-open-while-sukhita-recovers-from-operation