Return of the Barden Party to its Nelson origins with new show

Nelson’s travelling troupe of actors who have taken their twist on Shakespeare around the country and overseas are returning home with a new show.

In true Barden Party style, it takes literary legends and gives them a surprising shake.

At the heart of the new production, Cocktales, is the question: have you ever wanted to have a cocktail party with your favourite literary heroes?

The heroes in this case are William Shakespeare and Edgar Allan Poe and, according to Barden Party artistic director Laura Irish, they “are here to ruin that dream for you”.

The gloomy Poe, with his famed Gothic texts, seems set on making the Bard’s life as difficult as possible as they spar over “their particular command of language, music, cocktail-making skills and insight into the human condition”.

Nelson’s stately Fairfield House will be transformed into an enlightenment-era salon for the production, full of grand ideas, humour, song and whimsy.

Irish said the idea for Cocktales came off the back of the company’s sell-out Shakespearean shows – A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Much Ado About Nothing - over the last two summers that took them around the country and to the United States.

“We thought ‘wouldn’t it be great to be able to entertain even when it’s a little colder outside?’”

Cocktales features the talents of Caleb James as William Shakespeare and Ollie Howlett as Edgar Allan Poe.

Irish said it was never quite clear how the evening would turn out as every show was different but she could guarantee “a fantastic night out.”

Cocktales, presented by The Barden Party, at Fairfield House September 14 to 16. Tickets available https://www.fairfieldnelson.org.nz/events/