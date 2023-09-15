Nelson news in brief: heart recipient wins gold

Gold for heart transplant runner

Heart transplant recipient Jack Church has won gold at the Invictus Games in Germany. Church, originally from Nelson and a Royal New Zealand Navy Leading Physical Training Instructor (LPTI), won the 100m sprint at the Dusseldorf meeting. Church, originally from Nelson and who had a heart transplant at the age of 26, said his thoughts at the start line were for his heart donor, 19-year-old Joshua Heath. “I want to be able to tell my story and prove to people that just because I nearly died doesn’t mean that I’m out – ‘the body achieves what the mind believes’,” he told online publication Inside Government NZ. The Invictus Games are an international adaptive sporting event for wounded, injured and ill active duty and veteran service members.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Rachel Harris held the Harris Hilltop Challenge on her property for the second time in March, raising $5000 for Ronald McDonald House. When Harris' son Ashton had Stage 4 lymphoma, the pair stayed there.

Charity run’s success

The Harris Hill Top Challenge charity run has raised $5000 for Ronald McDonald House. Rachel Harris handed over the donation to a Ronald McDonald representative last month after the event in March that saw 150 competitors runners and walkers taking on challenging courses at the scenic 2000ha Harris farm above Atawhai. It was the second year of the event, which raised $3000 in its inaugural year for the Child Cancer Foundation. Harris’ son Ashton, then aged nine, was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphona in 2021, but is now in remission. Between Ashton's treatment cycles, the family stayed at Ronald McDonald House in Christchurch. Harris plans to make the run, staged in conjunction with Athletics Nelson, an annual charity event.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Will Hutchison and Sukhita Langford at the historic Langford’s Store in Bainham, Golden Bay.

Fundraising on track

A fundraising campaign to raise money to keep Golden Bay’s historic Langford’s Store open this summer as its owner deals with breast cancer is on track to reach its minimum target. On Friday almost $29,000 had been raised to support store owner Sukhita Langford who had an operation to remove lumps in her breast last month. The PledgeMe campaign has a target of $35,000 after which the money pledged will be released, but with a surge of donations this week it’s hoped that minimum will be exceeded. The money will allow Langford to employ a family friend to run the popular store in Bainham with her husband as she recovers from surgery and decides on the next step of her treatment. Langford said on Friday she had been blown away by the donations from more than 280 people. She was aiming to reopen the store for summer at Labour Weekend, but it would be operating on reduced hours.