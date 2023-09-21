Nelson news in brief: Langfords store campaign reaches target

Target reached

A crowdfunding campaign to keep Golden Bay’s historic Langford’s Store open this summer as its owner deals with breast cancer has passed its target. The PledgeMe campaign to support store owner Sukhita Langford reached $39,510 when it closed on Thursday afternoon. It had a minimum target of $35,000. The money will allow Langford to employ a family friend to run the popular 95-year-old store in Bainham with her husband as she recovers from surgery and decides on the next step of her treatment. Langford said she had been blown away by the donations from almost 400 people. She was aiming to reopen the store for summer at Labour Weekend, but it would be operating on reduced hours.

Supplied/Nelson Mail World Car Free Day will be marked at Pic's Peanut Butter World on Friday with the closure of the carpark and Pic Picot giving away prizes to the first 50 people who turn up using alternative transport.

Spreading the word

To mark World Car Free Day on Friday, Pic Picot is again shutting the carpark outside his Peanut Butter World in Stoke. The peanut butter entrepreneur will give away peanut butter prizes to the first 50 guests that turn up on foot, bike, scooter or bus.

Daniel Ido Bruce Dyer at his 2017 graduation from Auckland University of Technology with a master in philosophy.

Party launch

One of the country’s smallest political parties and one of the oldest candidates will hold a Nelson campaign launch next week. The Progressive Party of Aoetearoa, led by Nelson man Bruce Dyer, 81, will hold a launch at the East St Cafe next Monday at 7pm. Dyer, who gained 50 votes in the Nelson electorate in 2020, has been long-time social and economic activist and co-founded the party in 2020. He said it was time to consign capitalism’s self-centred materialism to the dustbin, and embrace a holistic world-view typified by love, care, compassion for humanity and all living beings. One of the party’s policies would be for all large companies like supermarkets, banks, retirement villages, and electricity retailers to become co-operatives to help address inequality.

Apec bound

Co-founder of Nelson drinks company Chia Sisters Florence van Dyke has been name as one of nine Global Woman Asia sustainability fellows. She said through the fellowship she was looking forward to contributing to the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation Sustainable Future Forum later this year. She was also keen to learn from the other fellows who had work experience across business, government, academic and social sectors in five continents and leadership development opportunities with Global Women Asia. Van Dyke is the global sustainability lead at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.