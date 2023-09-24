Police seek witnesses of crash between cyclist and pedestrian in Nelson

Police are urging two people who witnessed a crash between a cyclist and a pedestrian to come forward. (File photo)

Police are asking for two people who witnessed a crash between a cyclist and a pedestrian in Nelson to come forward to help with their investigation.

A person and a cyclist collided on a footpath on Stoke’s Main Rd in Nelson at just before 5.30pm on September 12, senior constable Matthew Harris said.

The cyclists escaped the incident without injury, however the pedestrian received moderate injuries and was taken to hospital following the collision.

Harris said they have both been identified by police, but officers would like to speak with two witnesses who saw the crash and helped assist the two parties.

The two people have been urged to come forward and contact police on 105, referencing the file number 230912/4937.