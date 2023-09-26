Fun, energy and bubbly charm brings musical to life

Legally Blonde the Musical

Theatre Royal September 25 – 30 6pm

Nelson Youth Theatre

Reviewed by Katrina O’Connor

Legally Blonde the Musical, bought to life by the Nelson Youth Theatre is a lively and entertaining show that left the audience in high spirits. Perfect for teenagers and older, the show brings together catchy tunes, energetic dances and hilarious comedic antics.

Elle Woods played by Michaela Carruthers was a stand out capturing Elle’s blend of determination and charm. She effortlessly embodied Elle’s transformation from a seemingly shallow blonde to a fierce and determined law student.

She displayed impressive vocal prowess and maintained Elle’s signature bubbly charm through the performance. This was complimented by Emmet (Tobias Young) who’s singing was on point as he subtlely portrayed his growing affection for Elle.

This was the first show of the week and there were some teething difficulties with sound issues and cast pulling on their costumes on stage that distracted somewhat from the experience.

One piece of advice I would give to the cast is to slow down and take your time when delivering lines as some lines were hard to catch. However, the casts energy and commitment more than compensated for the minor hiccups.

Strong performances by the supporting cast included Holly Cameron, playing the poised and sophisticated Vivienne delivered a strong and convincing experience. Paulette (Coco Morrisey-Smith) and Kyle (Ollie Petrie) provided a delightful comedic twist to the story both keeping the audience laughing with their hiliarious antics and impeccable comedic timing.

Brook (Casey Jenkinson) was a strong and outstanding character. I was especially impressed with her strong singing during the energetic song “Whip into Shape” all whilst performing a spectacular jump rope routine.

The show is on 6pm 25 to 30 September at the Theatre Royal, Nelson. If you are looking for a musical full of fun and energy be sure not to miss this show.