Nelson news in brief: Playground whale in captivity

Whale in captivity

The concrete whale at the Tāhunanui Playground Reserve is fenced off while a structural review is carried out. The Nelson City Council commissioned a review of all playground equipment after the concrete train was damaged this month and found to have rusted reinforcing steel, making it unsafe. The train was removed. In a statement on Tuesday, the council said all other playground equipment, some dating back to the 1960s, had been inspected with no immediate concerns apart from some damaged concrete on one of the toadstools, which will be repaired. Because the whale can be climbed on and walked under, the council sought a structural review but said there were no apparent safety issues.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail The playground train was removed this month, after it was damaged and found to have rusted reinforcing.

Dental clinic fraud

A woman who defrauded the dental clinic where she worked told police she had a medical condition that made her steal. At the Nelson District Court on Monday, Roxanne Joy Arsi pleaded guilty to several charges of altering a document with intent to defraud. The police summary of facts said Arsi's role at Nelson Dental Care included bookkeeping and invoicing. Over several days in May this year, Arsi invoiced customers for services, giving them her own bank account details. She did this six times, with amounts varying from $200 to $2200. One of the payments was reversed by the bank. Arsi told police she had a medical condition that made her steal. Reparation of $1400 is sought, and Arsi will be sentenced on January 23.

Turning pink

Nelson’s Christ Church Cathedral, Clock Tower, Moller Fountain in Haven Rd, Trafalgar St bridge and Upper Trafalgar St will be glowing in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month from October 2 to 8. They join more than 60 of New Zealand’s landmarks, streets and prominent buildings in a global campaign to shine a spotlight on the importance of detecting breast cancer early. Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s annual Pink Ribbon Street Appeal will take place on October 27 and 28. Every year around 120 women are diagnosed with breast cancer across the Nelson-Marlborough region.