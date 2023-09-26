Nelson College headmaster resigns for health reasons

Nelson College headmaster Richard Dykes has resigned for health reasons.

A statement from the college board of trustees on Tuesday said Dykes, who has been headmaster for three years, has resigned due to a continuing health issue.

“While his departure is a great loss, the college fully supports his decision to focus on his health and wishes him a speedy recovery in the days and weeks ahead,” the statement said.

Dykes was appointed as the college’s 21st headmaster in 2020, after previously being principal of Auckland’s Glendowie College.

The Nelson College board of trustees said that experienced school leader Tim Oughton would become acting principal during a transition period until the position was filled permanently.

Oughton has led Scots College in Wellington, Scotch College in Adelaide, and Kristin School in Auckland. He is currently working as an educational consultant as a principal mentor, including working alongside principals in the Tasman region.

Oughton will begin his work at Nelson College in week two of term four.