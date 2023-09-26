Dairy owners grateful for community response after ram raid

The Milton Street Store on Milton St, Nelson was a victim of an early Sunday morning ram raid.

The owners of a Nelson dairy damaged in a ram raid have been buoyed by community support.

The Milton Street Store on the corner of Milton St and Grove St in The Wood was hit early on Sunday morning when a stolen car was reversed into the front door.

The son of the owners, Minh Ly, 27, said on Tuesday that customers had gone out of their way to visit the store since the break-in, offering support and flowers.

Neighbours had also offered to keep an eye on the store during the evenings.

Ly said police had also visited the store on Tuesday to discuss prevention methods, but it was uncertain what assistance they could receive for measures such as protective bollards or roller doors. He thought the dairy had a good case after also being ram-raided in 2017, and believed bollards would have stopped the main damage on Sunday.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Wood has been put up to cover the Martin St Store windows broken in the ram raid.

Ly and his parents rushed to the store on Sunday morning after the ram-raid by four teenage boys. The family had a sleepless night standing guard at the store until temporary repairs to the front door.

“They helped themselves to all the vapes, phones, a couple of lollies and all that, and pretty much took off,” Ly said.

Police arrived at the scene soon afterwards and found the vehicle abandoned a short distance away, a police spokesperson said.

Four youths were located nearby. They were arrested without incident and charges were being considered.

Ly said the boys were only in the store for about one minute, but had caused damage to shelving and one of the tills, as well as structural damage to the shop. They would need all the help they could get to meet the extra costs, he said.

The store was able to reopen just after 12pm on Sunday, and now has plywood in place over the broken door and window. Ly has been doing checks at night, and has other security measures in place.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Cardboard has also been used to cover up the now glassless windows of the family-owned dairy.

While ram raids were always in the back of their minds, Ly said that his parents were struggling to accept that this would happen in Nelson.

“Mentally, it’s very straining,” Ly said.

“We thought it probably wouldn't happen as much here in the South Island, especially the upper South Island.”

Ly said while the store had been raided in 2017, they had increased their surveillance and alarms, and had thought they would be reasonably safe due to how close they were to the local police station.

With new tobacco laws that will limit where cigarettes and vapes can be sold, Ly expected targeted ram raids to increase.

“It’s just going to keep happening if they’re just going to get a slap on the wrist. You can’t really do much about it when they’re young teenagers, 13, 14 years old, but at the same time, they shouldn’t be able to get away with it, because it’s affecting someone’s life.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced in July that the government would introduce a ram raid bill, to create a new offence and to allow police to prosecute 12-year-old ram raiders to help address these concerns.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Justice Minister Kiri Allan have detailed a new law that could see ram raiders imprisoned for up to 10 years. (First published July, 2023)

Nelson’s MP, Rachel Boyack said the legislation was designed to help businesses and young offenders from reoffending.

She had visited the Ly’s on Sunday to provide support.

“It’s obviously a really tough situation for them,” Boyack said. “No-one wants to see crimes of this kind in their community.

Boyack said local police would keep in touch with the Lys to assist them with any further security measures they can put in place, such as bollards, security doors and other security measures to ensure the business was protected.