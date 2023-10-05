The day the internet died, and what on earth do you do?

When the internet went down in Golden Bay last Wednesday, it threw a lot of people into a spin, including Tākaka writer Charlotte Squire.

We’ve all become very reliant on the internet - but what if your town’s internet and cell phone reception just suddenly stopped working?

What if suddenly you couldn’t text, or check Facebook, or your internet banking, or connect to your usual apps online?

On Wednesday last week in my community, such a thing did happen. The internet broke, along with cell phone reception, and I stumbled across the people who broke it.

I work from home, online. Usually it’s no big deal if the internet drops out, it often does, I just hotspot off my phone. But strangely this morning, my cell phone reception had stopped working too.

In the next room there was uproar. My teenage son and his friend couldn’t play XBox, or Snapchat their friends. In the living room my eight-year-old woefully announced he couldn’t use his Nintendo Switch either.

My husband started wandering about aimlessly, before getting out his wind-up radio, even though we still had power.

We gathered on the front steps of the house, in the lovely hot sun. I started talking nostalgically about the 90s.

My 16-year-old announced that NASA said we were overdue for a solar flare and it could wipe out the internet worldwide for six months.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff The outage also affected customers in Collingwood.

I pondered this and it seemed a bit far-fetched, so I decided to head downtown to Tākaka to talk to actual humans about the situation.

I wondered if it was the whole country, or even the whole world.

But it wasn’t as exciting as that. As we were leaving home in our car, our neighbour, who also works from home said she’d heard someone driving a digger had accidentally cut through a cable, in Tākaka.

She said some shop owners were closing for the day as they couldn’t operate eftpos.

The bad news for me was, this meant the situation had gone from being potentially an exciting national disaster, to me being the only one in my remotely based New Zealand work team who couldn’t work productively.

In town people were out walking and milling about, talking. The playground was buzzing. At the library the staff were warily telling people they couldn’t check out books.

I stopped in at a friend’s house. She said her mother and daughter were struggling because they couldn’t get hold of anyone.

Coincidentally there were some men digging a hole just outside her house, with a digger.

I decided I’d talk to the people who had broken both the internet and cell phone reception in my town.

I opened the gate that opened, most handily, right in front of them. I saw three people in a hole, looking up at me.

“Hello,” I said with a smile “Have you cut through a cable and stopped the internet?”

They stared at me silently for a moment.

One smiled tentatively and said ‘Yes.’

“Do you know when you’ll fix it?” I asked.

They were silent once more before their spokesman said ‘no,’ in an apologetic tone.

I smiled too, so as not to spook them, apologised for interrupting them, and left them to get on with their work.

I felt like I’d spoken to celebrities. They were the people who had taken down Tākaka’s main communication systems, casting (possibly) thousands into disarray, causing many of us to get off our screens and paint walls (my friend, though she might have been doing that anyway), and stroll merrily in the sunshine with their children (also could have been a coincidence as it is the school holidays).

It got me thinking: Should I connect our old landline phone back up again? When will I be able to work again? How many services are utterly reliant on the internet and will we now start putting more backups in place here? Is this the time for a guitar practice? Did I download any backup movies onto Netflix? You know, those kinds of thoughts.

The internet and cell phone reception were down for six-and-a-half long hours. At 4.30pm my phone received a notification and I heard someone whoop in a house nearby. We were back online, but perhaps changed forever.

Charlotte Squire is a Golden Bay based writer and musician. www.charlottesquire.co.nz