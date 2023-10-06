Mako ready for Taranaki in NPC quarter-final

Tasman will hope to give pacy winger Macca Springer plenty of chances against Taranaki in the NPC quarterfinal.

The Tasman Mako have named an unchanged side to take on Taranaki on Saturday for a place in the National Provincial Championship rugby semi-finals.

Despite an out-of-character poor showing in a 41-12 loss to Bay of Plenty last weekend that robbed them of a home quarter-final, the Mako have the talent to roll the home team at Yarrow Stadium.

After all, they beat Taranaki 29-18 in New Plymouth on September 10.

Tasman also has a stellar playoff pedigree to call on. Since 2013 they made the semi-finals every year until last year. In that run they also made four finals, winning back-to-back NPC titles in 2019 and 2020.

Joe Allison/Getty Images All Blacks lock Josh Lord will make his first appearance for Taranaki this season.

They will be up against a Taranaki team that will welcome the return of All Black Josh Lord.

Lord has not played since the All Blacks loss to South Africa in Twickenham a fortnight before the Rugby World Cup kicked off.

While he was not selected for the tournament in France, Lord remained on stand-by and was training in England when he injured his back during a gym session and returned to New Zealand.

In another boost for Taranaki coach Neil Barnes and Taranaki, midfielder Daniel Rona also got through training and will take a spot on the bench after he missed the last few weeks because of a knee injury.

“To be fair, it’s a week too early for their physical preparation, but my view is, if we’re lucky enough to make the final, we have to get them on the paddock now, so they are match fit and confident,” he said.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Daniel Rona has recovered from a knee injury to be named on the Taranaki bench.

“It’s just the way it is, we just haven't got the time available, and they will battle to have much impact on the game, but they’re both top players.”

Apart from the introduction of Lord and Rona, Barnes has not radically changed his side from last week when Taranaki impressed with a 54-21 win over North Harbour.

Despite the unconvincing performance from the Mako last week, Barnes was expecting Tasman to prove to be as tough as they were in their round six victory in New Plymouth.

“They are probably the most physical team in the competition, and there’s a deep-down rivalry between the teams,” he said.

But there was a growing confidence within the Taranaki squad that they had the depth and form to go deep into the play-offs, which was underlined by the form of young halves pairing Adam Lennox and Josh Jacomb who continue to impress despite their inexperience.

However, Jacomb’s form had not come as a surprise to his coach.

“His form for the development team has been out the gate, as was his form for his club, he’s been special all year,” Barnes said.

Kick-off is 7.05pm on Saturday.

Tasman: Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Feleti Katu’u, Sam Matenga, Quinten Strange, Antonio Shalfoon, Max Hicks, Anton Segner, Hugh Renton, Noah Hotham, Mitch Hunt, Macca Springer, Alex Nankivell, Levi Aumua, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Taine Robinson, Quentin Macdonald, Ryan Coxon, Luca Inch, Mike Curry, Seta Baker, Louie Chapman, Colm Hogan, Tomasi Alosio.

Taranaki: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Vereniki Tikoisolomone, Meihana Grindlay, Matty McKenzie, Kini Naholo, Josh Jacomb, Adam Lennox, Kaylum Boshier, Tom Florence, Pita Gus Sowakula, Josh Lord, Tom Franklin, Reuben O’Neill, Bradley Slater, Jared Proffit. Reserves, Ricky Riccitelli, Donald Brighouse, Michael Bent, Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Michael Loft, Liam Blyde, Jayson Potroz, Daniel Rona.