Central and local government go 50/50 on Nelson's recovery efforts

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith with Barry and Nicola McKay and their former home in The Wood that was red-sticked after the August 2022 weather event. The house was demolished on Monday. (First published May, 2023)

The Government and Nelson City Council are teaming up to share the costs for the city’s recovery after severe weather tore through the community.

On Thursday, council agreed to a cost-sharing package with central government worth up to $12.3 million to help support the city’s recovery after severe weather events in August 2022.

Nelson’s mayor Nick Smith said the decision to formally accept the Government’s offer was an important step in the journey towards recovery, especially for the families whose homes have been badly damaged.

Smith said the agreement was about building back better, supporting families and managing the cost pressures on ratepayers.

Up to $6m towards the betterment of slips that are impacting properties, and a lump sum of $300,000 which will cover 10 years of monitoring the Tāhunanui Slump.

Supplied A digger works to remove dirt from a slip in Nelson.

However, consultation will be undertaken with the community on one part of the cost-sharing package, which is the allocation of $6m towards buying out up to 14 properties at risk of landslides.

This consultation was expected to occur in March and April 2024 as part of the Long Term Plan consultation for the following 10 years, Smith said.

There had been concern from some elected members in the past month about the precedent buying out damaged properties would set for the council going forward.

For the families still affected by the August 2022 weather event, the support package provides a way forward, Smith said.

“These families are in limbo with few options on a way forward,” Smith said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson City Council’s mayor Nick Smith is confident his council made the right decision for the community. (File photo)

“I’m pleased that after extensive lobbying for additional government support to help these residents and offset the cost to ratepayers, this cost-sharing package was offered to council.

“The package is similar to government support offered to North Island communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland rainfall events.”

Although the buyouts would be paid 50/50 by central and local government, on the flip side, Smith said the $6m betterment portion of the offer will reduce the $17.3m of expenditure approved by council in May 2023 to address slips originating on council land to $11.3m.

The Government also committed to an accommodation allowance for families experiencing acute financial hardship where they are paying a mortgage on a home they can no longer live in and their insurance-funded support to cover the cost of a rental property has run out.