Riwaka School marks its 175th anniversary with cake and memories

The oldest former Riwaka School pupil, Natalie Sellars, 94, cuts the anniversary cake with the youngest pupil, Wilber Hansen, 5, as school principal Adele Lidgard lends a hand.

Memories came flooding back for former pupils and teachers at Riwaka School as it marked its 175th anniversary.

More than 100 people attended a morning tea on Friday to mark the milestone for one of the country’s 10 oldest schools.

Jenny Askew, 93, was a pupil at the school from 1935 to 1942, and was delighted that the weeping elm she used to play under as a child was still standing in the school playground.

She still lives nearby and said she kept an eye on the changes at the school when she voted there in the general elections.

“It’s the friends you make at school you remember the most,” she said. “There’s not many around now.”

Robyn Janes Jenny Askew, 93, returned to Riwaka School for the 175th anniversary. As a youngster she used to play under the weeping elm that still stands in the school playground.

She recalled getting the strap twice – once for saying Harbour Day instead of Arbour Day, and another time for laughing when the school was learning to sing a song called Deep River.

“There's a fellow over the Westhaven used to bring his cattle over here and they came down here and they had a fight outside the school, and I've never forgotten that because stock whips cracked and he was rushing around and one cow lost its horn. That's something I'll never forget.

“Once it snowed on the concrete behind the school and it just settled on the ground. When it was finished, we sat on the coal scuttle and pulled one another up and down.”

She remembered principal John Goodyer fondly. “Anyone who went to Riwaka School then would say he was the best teacher ever”.

Robyn Janes Former teacher Ralph Malcolm, who taught at Riwaka School in the 1950s, returned for the 175th anniversary celebrations.

Natalie Sellars, 94, was the oldest former pupil at the reunion and cut the anniversary cake with five-year-old Wilber Hansen whose parents both teach at the school.

“I wasn't any scholar. I was more into all the other things, drawings and paintings and all that sort of thing.”

Ralph Malcolm taught at the school from 1955-58 when there were about 150 pupils.

“My late wife and I loved the area and we loved the people and they were good to us, and it was just nice to come back and say good day to a few people who still remember me.”