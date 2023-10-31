Nelson news in brief: Dragon and Hello Sailor to play at Trafalgar Centre

Deficit hailed as good

Nelson City Council adopted its annual report for the 2022-23 financial year at a meeting on Tuesday, recording a $14.6 million deficit, which was $21.5m less than budgeted. The discrepancy was largely due to unexpected costs from the recovery for the August 2022 weather event which caused significant damage across the city. Councillor Mel Courtney said despite the deficit it was still a successful year for the council, because the most important target was the recovery work. “In my judgement, this council has ended up 2022/23 exceptionally well, and I don’t say that lightly.”

April sun in Nelson

Kiwi rock band Dragon will play at Nelson’s Trafalgar Centre in April as part of a tour celebrating their 50th anniversary. The band was founded in 1973 and rose to fame with hits like Rain, April Sun in Cuba, and Are You Old Enough? Fellow rock legends Hello Sailor will join Dragon at the April 20 show, also with a string of Kiwi favourites such as Blue Lady, Gutter Black and Lyin’ In The Sand. Tickets go on sale on November 6.

Buses still on roll

Since the launch of the new eBus service on August 1, patronage has increased 95% year on year for the month of September, according to a report presented to the Nelson Tasman Regional Transport Committee. During the month of September, patronage increased to 71,803. As a comparison, total patronage under the Nbus service was 36,747 last September. Nelson deputy mayor Rohan O'Neill-Stevens said that "was the one stat that should be in our minds". Separately, the joint councils have asked for a report on the feasibility of providing free or subsidised public transport to total mobility cardholders and their caregiver/companion.