Originair lands safely at Nelson Airport after concerns of an engine fire

An Originair flight returned to land at Nelson Airport on Friday after indications of an engine fire.

Concerns over a fire in the engine of a plane that had just departed Nelson Airport have been put out.

Emergency services were called to the airport on Trent Drive at about 1.30pm on Friday after concerns were raised there was a fire in one of the engines, Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Mao Barbara said.

One of Originair’s fleet was flying out of Nelson and had travelled about 15 minutes when there were indications of a fire, Barbara said.

Firefighters were placed on standby to assist, but following a safe landing, Barbara said they were stood down.

In a statement, Nelson Airport said the plane returned to Nelson, where it landed safely and passengers disembarked.

The airport Rescue Fire Service met the aircraft on landing, and inspected the aircraft to ensure there was no risk of fire.

Several departing flights were slightly delayed as a result of the incident but have now departed.

The statement said Originair is working to put on an alternative service to Palmerston North for this afternoon to ensure passengers reach their destination.

Originair has been approached for comment.