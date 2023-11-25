Want to take Christmas spirit into the new year? Here's how

The Salvation Army’s Richard Currie and Steve Reti are backing Stuff’s Reverse Advent calendar that invites people to put aside food for those in need in the lead-up to Christmas and deliver them to the Salvation Army.

When the Christmas trees come down and the leftovers have been finished, many Kiwi families face a tough start to the new year.

The children are at home during school holidays, casual shifts have dried up, gambling and addiction struggles are amplified and budgets have been blown.

Often, at Christmastime, donations are focused on giving whānau a festive holiday, but this year, Stuff is doing things differently: we’re helping families start the new year with full cupboards and hearts.

Join us as we flip the script on traditional advent calenders, donating gifts rather than receiving them.

Here’s how it works: Grab a box, grab a calendar (there is a special graphic in today’s edition) and pop a donation in the box every day as you cross off the days until Christmas.

The idea is to stock food banks with nutritious food and toiletries for January, but since it’s the school holidays, treats like lollies and chips, children’s books, and summer supplies like sunscreen and beach towels would also be welcomed.

And beyond embracing the Christmas spirit, Reverse Adventing, as the concept has been dubbed, can be a fun activity for friends, family or workplaces.

It is asking for a little bit extra and we’re hoping donations will be over and above anything usually donated at food drives, or other collection points.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Non-perishable foods would be welcome in the Reverse Advent donations.

Salvation Army Nelson team leader community ministeries Richard Currie said the organisation had seen a 30%-40% increase in requests for food parcels over the past year.

“With the cost of living increases, we are seeing families we have never seen,” he said. They were often working, and had assets, but were still struggling because of rising mortgage and other costs, he said.

Currie said the reverse advent idea was a great concept. Non-perishable basics such as tinned food, jam, peanut butter, soup and coffee were always welcome, as well as eggs, treats for kids like muesli bars, biscuits and gluten-free goods.

The Salvation Army also worked closely with other food banks in the region.

Those collecting reverse advent boxes can drop them off at the end of the month, or early next year at the Salvation Army’s Nelson Community Ministries, 57 Rutherford St (onsite contact Richard Currie) or at the Motueka Community Ministries, 6 Greenwood St (onsite contact Dean Clark).

Christchurch City Mission’s Ewan Sargent said many families found themselves in stressful situations in January, dealing with the fall out of Christmas.

“...kids are at home from schools where they usually get lunches, kids are with struggling grandparents, these families don’t go on holidays, they also have no money to provide small treats, so the Advent Calendar list includes some of those things which we normally don’t source,” he said.

If you're collecting, we would be happy to hear from you. Snap a photo of the collection as it builds and send it to adventcalendar@stuff.co.nz to feature in a photo spread in January.