What's on in Nelson Tasman: your entertainment guide

The doggy fashion show is back at the Nelson A & P Show at the weekend.

Nelson A & P Show: Come celebrate our 129th Show with a doggy fashion show at 1.30pm on Saturday, the Sunday Terrier Racing at 2pm, the wood chopping and dog trial competitions, musical entertainment from Madsen Promotions, equestrian events, market and trade stalls, shearing, carnival, food court, animal barn, sheep, cows and poultry. Richmond Showgrounds, Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26, 9am-4pm, adults $10, family $20, children 6-16 $5.

supplied/Nelson Mail The Nelson Yacht Club will host an open day on Saturday, November 25.

Nelson Yacht Club open day: The perfect opportunity to discover the joys of sailing and water sports. Experienced instructors will be on hand and are passionate about helping develop skills and confidence on the water. NYC is the oldest yacht club in New Zealand and every year hundreds of adults, children, individuals and groups pass through our doors learning to sail, windsurf and wing foil. The yacht club offers recreational watersports, competitive racing, and a comprehensive schools programme. Open day at 322 Wakefield Quay, Saturday, November 25, 1pm-4pm.

Feast Whakatū: Feast Whakatū is a celebration of the incredible diversity and craftsmanship the Nelson Tasman region has to offer. Held between November 17 and 26 this 10-day foodie showcase will have over 30 mouthwatering experiences and events. See https://www.feastwhakatu.nz/ for details.

MARTIN DE RUYTER The Nelson Cathedral Christmas Tree Festival opens on Friday, November 24.

Nelson Cathedral Christmas Tree Festival: Festival opening light-up service is at 6pm on Friday, November 24. Lunchtime concerts at 1pm weekdays from December 4 to 20. Late night closing at 9.30pm on Friday evenings Decembeer 15, 22 and 29. Switch-off service is at 10am on January 14.

Steve Mitchell: Originals, acoustic blues slide, Americana. Golden Bear Brewery, Māpua, Friday, November 24, 6pm-9pm.

Whirimako Black: One of New Zealand’s most distinctive singers. Joined on stage by the multi-instrumentalist Kim Halliday and Mahina Kaui’s taonga puoro. Chanel Arts Centre, Motueka, Friday, November 24, 7.30pm.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Julia Deans is in concert at the Theatre Royal on Friday.

Julia Deans: The former front woman for early 2000s band Fur Patrol, Julia Deans has since secured her reputation as one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most celebrated musicians. Theatre Royal, Friday, November 24, 7.30pm, tickets $49.

Nelson Symphony Orchestra: Get caught up in the energy and excitement of Exuberance! featuring two Italian-linked works plus a Mozart Piano Concerto with soloist Dierdre Irons. Nelson Centre of Musical Arts, Saturday, November 25, 7.30pm, $25-$40.

VIP Burlesque Lounge: Nelson Showgirl Academy & Events and Red16 are bringing back the VIP experience with all fresh routines for 2023. Red 16, Saturday, November 25, 8pm, tickets $40.

Dodzy Memorial Enduro: The Dodzy Memorial Enduro captures the essence of everything good about mountain bike racing. The sold out event will bring together 280 riders for the final Dodzy Memorial Enduro at the Wairoa Gorge, 8am to 5pm, Saturday and Sunday.

Motueka Kai Fest: Celebrating kai with 24 stalls, live entertainment and kids fun zone. Decks Reserve, Saturday, November 25, 10am-4pm.

Songs for Summer: Nelson Youth Choir presents their 2023 concert, Songs for Summer, with a range of songs full of the vitality, passion and colour of summer. Nelson Cathedral, Saturday, November 25, 2pm, adults $12.

Sunset Beach Party: With DJ Jamie, the Boathouse, Saturday, November 25, from 6pm, tickets $15.

Kirikiti: FTSNT is holding its annual Kirikiti (Samoan cricket) Tournament at Saxton Field adjacent to the Saxton Oval, on three Saturdays, November 25, December 2 and December 9, 10am-1pm.

The Great Christmas Market: Hosting over 100 of the region's finest boutique makers, you will find unique, handmade gifts for all of your loved ones this Christmas. Founders Heritage Park, Sunday, November 26, 9am-4pm, adults $2.

One Act Plays: Nelson Youth Theatre presents two one act plays Forget Me Knot and Kindly Leave the Stage. Theatre Royal, Sunday, November 26, 6pm, adults $23.

Orchestral Pathways Concerts: Nelson Centre of Musical Arts’ string orchestra, adult beginner orchestra, Orchestra Club and beginner youth orchestra present two concerts to showcase their work, Sunday November 26, 2pm and 4pm.

Ukraine Children’s Art: Thank You New Zealand is a children’s art exhibition featuring drawings and paintings by Ukrainian children, living through the war in Ukraine. Photos of the children holding their art works will be on display along with a short biography that each child has written. Motueka Library Te Noninga Kumu, from November 22-December 16.

Fire & Earth: Nelson is a region rich in ceramic art, with a long history and a vibrant community of clay artists. Fire & Earth is a biennial exhibition that showcases the best of this creative scene, featuring works by selected and curated ceramicists from across the region. Suter Art Gallery, November 18-March 10.

Trees of Remembrance: These trees offer an opportunity to support Nelson Tasman Hospice and remember those who can't be with us during Christmas. Trees of Remembrance will be on display at Farmers stores in Nelson and Richmond from November 16-December 24, at Nelson Airport from December 1 to January 11, and at other businesses in the region.

Joy to the World: Nelson Civic Choir presents Joy To The World with Nelson Male Voice Choir and orchestra conducted by Jason Balla, Nelson Cathedral, Friday December 1 at 7pm, Saturday, December 2 at 2pm. Bring the whole family and sing along with a choir of 100 voices, orchestra, organ and soloists in music that will lift your spirits with a range of holiday favourites. Tickets from the Nelson Centre of Musical Arts.

Under a Celtic Moon: A evening of superb acoustic classic blues jazz and Celtic soul. Scottish-born folk blues jazz singer songwriter Isabella (Izzy) Miller Bell Aka Ma Bell returns to Nelson for a not to be missed night of storytelling and top shelf acoustic sounds. Ma Bell dons the mantle of Madame Tragedie to tell her story of the blues, a story which began in 1949 in a council housing estate in the former shipbuilding Clydeside town of Greenock in Scotland, Fairfield House, Sunday, December 3, 7.35pm, adults $25.

Drop in and Draw Exhibition: A collection of artworks from the Monday morning figure drawing group at the Refinery ArtSpace, November 14-December 22.

Italian Film Festival: The Embassy of Italy and Paolo Rotondo from the Italian Film Festival warmly invite you to be whisked away to Italy to celebrate the beginning of summer. With lots of light-hearted comedies, romance, art and Italian melodrama there is an Italian film for everyone. Suter Theatre, November 6-27. See https://www.italianfilmfestivalnz.com/ for details.

NMIT Te Pukenga BAM exhibition: This year’s show includes student works ranging from fine line drawings, digital portraiture, installations, and painting, to three-dimensional objects and design prototypes of survival gear. Refinery ArtSpace, until December 2.

International exhibition: Czech artist Zdenek Netopil’s exhibition of works, including those inspired by his admiration of Māori culture, at Nelson City Framers, Friday November 10, 5pm.

Multi-rhythmic Fluidity: Penelope Civil's work in this exhibition explores the idea of multi-rhythmic abstract painting. Refinery ArtSpace, November 6-December 2.

Disruptive Order: A showcase of abstraction from The Suter's permanent collection, the fourth in a series of exhibitions looking at different themes and approaches to abstraction. November 4-March 24.

Robin Slow: This series of work was created to form the basis of Te Ara Tōrino (The Pathway of the Spirals), Parker Gallery, Achilles Square, from November 3-24.

Latin America and Spain Film Festival: Bienvenidos, for the fourth time in Nelson,LASFF is a cultural event dedicated to contemporary cinematographic productions from Latin America and Spain. Screenings at Nelson, Richmond, Mapua and Kina Beach on October 13, 21, 26, 28 and November 4, 19, 24, 30. For bookings and details see https://events.humanitix.com/lasff-nelson-2023

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The Wairoa Bike Park in the Wairoa Gorge is one of the best in the country.

The Wairoa Bike Park: 'The Gorge' is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The Gorge is owned and operated by the Nelson Mountain Bike Club. Bookings are preferred via www.thegorge.nz

Motueka Sunday Market: In Decks Reserve Carpark, by the library - weekly, from 8am. Supporting Local businesses for over 35 years. Fresh produce, small goods, artisan creations, arts and crafts. Every Sunday, https://motuekasundaymarket.co.nz

The Nelson Market: On every Saturday, Montgomery Square, in the heart of Nelson city. So grab your friends and family and head on down to this local institution.

The Nelson Farmers Market: Halifax St beside Elma Turner Library between 8am and 1.30pm every Wednesday, rain or shine. Fresh, local and seasonal produce, food stalls and gourmet food items from all over the top of the south can be purchased.

Takaka's Village Market: Each Saturday at the Takaka Library Carpark, 9am and 1.30pm.