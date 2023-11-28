It's looking rather a lot like Christmas as big tree switches on

Nelson Santa Parade Trust and Whakatū Rotary members assemble an 11-metre Christmas tree on the Church Steps.

Nelson’s biggest Christmas tree is up and switched on.

The Nelson Santa Parade Trust’s 11-metre tree was installed on the Church Steps on Sunday by an enthusiastic team from the trust, Whakatū Rotary and members of the Colombian community.

Lift and Shift provided transport from the trust’s Tāhunanui warehouse and lifted the sections into place while Fire and Emergency New Zealand filled three ballast tanks with water to keep the tree secure in the event of high winds.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The lights are turned on the Christmas tree on the Church Steps as the Nelson Brass Band plays.

As the Nelson Brass Band played Christmas music, twin boys who won a radio competition were given the honour of switching on its 3000 lights.

Trust chair Trevor Marshall said a couple of hundred people gathered to watch the spectacle unfold at the top of Trafalgar St and enjoy the music. It is the third year that the trust had installed the tree, and Marshall said it was growing as an event in its own right to help mark the start of the festive season.

It complemented the Nelson Cathedral’s Christmas Tree Festival that opened on Friday.

Nelson Mail The tree was assembled in sections.

The $40,000 tree had already proved its worth. Before the trust secured funding from the Nelson City Council to buy the tree, the council had been spending $20,000-$30,000 a year installing and decorating wilding pines, Marshall said.

The trust is now gearing up for the Nelson Santa Parade on Sunday, December 10.

Marshall said more than 50 floats had already registered, including new entries from the Chinese and Indian communities, making it the second largest in the country.

The trust’s goal was to stage the best and biggest Santa parade in New Zealand, and it had Hamilton’s 80 floats in its sights.

The Richmond Santa Parade is on this Sunday, starting at 1pm in Queen St, with more than 30 floats taking part.