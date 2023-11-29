What's on in Nelson Tasman: your entertainment guide

Motueka Starlight Christmas Parade: Decorative floats, street entertainment, face painting, fun photo booth, late night shopping, ferris wheel, High St, Motueka, Friday, December 1, entertainment from 5pm, street closure from 6pm, parade starts 7pm.

CHONA is here!: The Complete History of Nelson (Abridged) will literally spin Nelson’s whakapapa and our heritage on its axis. The Professional Theatre Company show, written by Gregory Cooper, is an 80-minute hair-raising, hilarious tongue-in-cheek race through the region’s history. Founders Heritage Park, December 1-10, tickets $35, children $15.

Jason Blair The Barden Party cast in Much Ado About Nothing.

A Drunkspeare Christmas: The award-winning Kiwi troupe The Barden Party is in the holiday spirits and are in no state to decide which of their three full-length Shakespearean musicals the cast should perform, so the decision is up to you! Will it be rockabilly 'Much Ado About Nothing', Australasian indie-folk 'Romeo & Juliet' or guilty pleasure pop music ‘A Midsummer Night's Dream'? You choose. Secure your spot for these exclusive shows and find out the secret Nelson CBD location by emailing laura@thebardenparty.com November 29-December 1, 6.30pm-9pm.

Supplied The Nelson Civic Choir will return to the Nelson Cathedral on Friday for its Joy to the World concert of carols.

Joy to the World: Nelson Civic Choir presents Joy To The World with Nelson Male Voice Choir and orchestra conducted by Jason Balla, Nelson Cathedral, Friday December 1 at 7pm, Saturday, December 2 at 2pm. Bring the whole family and sing along with a choir of 100 voices, orchestra, organ and soloists in music that will lift your spirits with a range of holiday favourites. Tickets from the Nelson Centre of Musical Arts.

Hampden St School Twilight Gala: Always a fun-filled event in the lead-up to Christmas, packed with stalls, games and food, Friday, December 1.

MARTIN DE RUYTER The Nelson Cathedral Christmas Tree Festival is on until January 14.

Nelson Cathedral Christmas Tree Festival: Lunchtime concerts at 1pm weekdays from December 4 to 20. Late night closing at 9.30pm on Friday evenings December 15, 22 and 29. Switch-off service is at 10am on January 14.

Invictus: The Legacy Dance Company’s late 90s and early 2000s inspired dance production showcases a young cast of Nelson Tasman dancers to pPop and RnB throwbacks. Theatre Royal, Friday, December 1, 7pm, Saturday December 2, 12.30pm and 7pm; adult $25-$30, under 13, $19.

Richmond Santa Parade: Gather your friends and family and make a day out of it with pre-parade entertainment in Sundial Square and Queen St, the parade starting at 1pm and then meet Santa himself in Sundial Square afterwards, Sunday, December 3.

Young Moon: Triggered By Sunsets, the exquisite third LP from Bay area expat Young Moon, The Boathouse, Friday, December 1, 8pm, $25 on door.

Kirikiti: FTSNT is holding its annual Kirikiti (Samoan cricket) Tournament at Saxton Field adjacent to the Saxton Oval, on three Saturdays, November 25, December 2 and December 9, 10am-1pm.

Ukraine Children’s Art: Thank You New Zealand is a children’s art exhibition featuring drawings and paintings by Ukrainian children, living through the war in Ukraine. Photos of the children holding their art works will be on display along with a short biography that each child has written. Motueka Library Te Noninga Kumu, from November 22-December 16.

Fire & Earth: Nelson is a region rich in ceramic art, with a long history and a vibrant community of clay artists. Fire & Earth is a biennial exhibition that showcases the best of this creative scene, featuring works by selected and curated ceramicists from across the region. Suter Art Gallery, November 18-March 10.

Our Man in Havana: Wakefield’s Country Players perform the play based on Graham Greene’s classic novel satirising British intelligence services. Wakefield Village Hall, December 1,2,6, 8,9, 7.30pm, adults $25, 18 and under $15.

Trees of Remembrance: These trees offer an opportunity to support Nelson Tasman Hospice and remember those who can't be with us during Christmas. Trees of Remembrance will be on display at Farmers stores in Nelson and Richmond from November 16-December 24, at Nelson Airport from December 1 to January 11, and at other businesses in the region.

Katoitoi – Response: Golden Bay/Mohua artists were asked to respond to an artist that they have a strong preference, or akin to and who has created an “iconic/famous/well known” work that represents or references Golden Bay/Mohua. Golden Bay Museum, December 1-April 30.

Under a Celtic Moon: A evening of superb acoustic classic blues jazz and Celtic soul. Scottish-born folk blues jazz singer songwriter Isabella (Izzy) Miller Bell Aka Ma Bell returns to Nelson for a not to be missed night of storytelling and top shelf acoustic sounds. Ma Bell dons the mantle of Madame Tragedie to tell her story of the blues, a story which began in 1949 in a council housing estate in the former shipbuilding Clydeside town of Greenock in Scotland, Fairfield House, Sunday, December 3, 7.35pm, adults $25.

Drop in and Draw Exhibition: A collection of artworks from the Monday morning figure drawing group at the Refinery ArtSpace, November 14-December 22.

Italian Film Festival: The Embassy of Italy and Paolo Rotondo from the Italian Film Festival warmly invite you to be whisked away to Italy to celebrate the beginning of summer. With lots of light-hearted comedies, romance, art and Italian melodrama there is an Italian film for everyone. Suter Theatre, November 6-27. See https://www.italianfilmfestivalnz.com/ for details.

NMIT Te Pukenga BAM exhibition: This year’s show includes student works ranging from fine line drawings, digital portraiture, installations, and painting, to three-dimensional objects and design prototypes of survival gear. Refinery ArtSpace, until December 2.

International exhibition: Czech artist Zdenek Netopil’s exhibition of works, including those inspired by his admiration of Māori culture, at Nelson City Framers, Friday November 10, 5pm.

Multi-rhythmic Fluidity: Penelope Civil's work in this exhibition explores the idea of multi-rhythmic abstract painting. Refinery ArtSpace, November 6-December 2.

Disruptive Order: A showcase of abstraction from The Suter's permanent collection, the fourth in a series of exhibitions looking at different themes and approaches to abstraction. November 4-March 24.

Robin Slow: This series of work was created to form the basis of Te Ara Tōrino (The Pathway of the Spirals), Parker Gallery, Achilles Square, from November 3-24.

Latin America and Spain Film Festival: Bienvenidos, for the fourth time in Nelson,LASFF is a cultural event dedicated to contemporary cinematographic productions from Latin America and Spain. Screenings at Nelson, Richmond, Mapua and Kina Beach on October 13, 21, 26, 28 and November 4, 19, 24, 30. For bookings and details see https://events.humanitix.com/lasff-nelson-2023

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The Wairoa Bike Park in the Wairoa Gorge is one of the best in the country.

The Wairoa Bike Park: 'The Gorge' is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The Gorge is owned and operated by the Nelson Mountain Bike Club. Bookings are preferred via www.thegorge.nz

Motueka Sunday Market: In Decks Reserve Carpark, by the library - weekly, from 8am. Supporting Local businesses for over 35 years. Fresh produce, small goods, artisan creations, arts and crafts. Every Sunday, https://motuekasundaymarket.co.nz

The Nelson Market: On every Saturday, Montgomery Square, in the heart of Nelson city. So grab your friends and family and head on down to this local institution.

The Nelson Farmers Market: Halifax St beside Elma Turner Library between 8am and 1.30pm every Wednesday, rain or shine. Fresh, local and seasonal produce, food stalls and gourmet food items from all over the top of the south can be purchased.

Takaka's Village Market: Each Saturday at the Takaka Library Carpark, 9am and 1.30pm.