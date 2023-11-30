Nelson news in brief: Local snacks flying high

Crunchy cheese takes flight

Two Nelson companies have made the cut for Air New Zealand’s in-flight snack menu. Proper Crisps retained their place among the snacks selected for international and domestic flights, and Nelson marine engineer Graham Manson’s company QB Crunchy Cheese is one of the 14 new suppliers. The puffed-up cheese cubes are keto-friendly, gluten and sugar-free. Manson said they were excited to offer a product that is “only 100% New Zealand cheese, which can be fun, functional and fancy all at the same time.” The national carrier undertook a nationwide search to find the best new snacks to introduce to its services. The airline then called for ‘snacksperts’ among the New Zealand public to taste test the shortlisted products, and five people ranging in age from 10 to 81 were chosen and brought to Auckland for the tests. Other new snacks selected are chocolate covered pretzels, pea puffs, salt and vinegar chips, cinnamon glazed macadamias and gourmet popcorn.

Water restrictions start in Tasman

The Tasman District Council has announced that Phase A water restrictions are being introduced for its urban water supplies, and their rural extensions, effective from Friday. The areas affected are the Wakefield and Waimea zones, including Richmond, Brightwater, Hope, Redwood 1 and 2 and Māpua water supplies. Nelson residents living adjacent to Champion Rd, where water is supplied from the Richmond Water Supply Scheme, will also face Phase A restrictions. This also covers the Wakatu Industrial Estate, Champion Rd and parts of Saxton Rd West. Community infrastructure group manager Richard Kirby said with a dry summer predicted the council was introducing restrictions to extend aquifier supplies throughout the season. Phase A restrictions prohibit watering of grass or lawns, but watering decorative and productive gardens is permitted using a handheld hose with a trigger nozzle or time- limited water system. For pool owners, filling a pool is prohibited but topping up is permitted.

Ever wanted to join an orchestra?

The Nelson Centre of Musical Arts is holding a public rehearsal next Tuesday to encourage anyone - child or adult, beginner or advanced - who plays a musical instrument and likes the idea of joining an orchestra. The NCMA Orchestral Pathways Programme offers orchestras for all levels and all ages. This is a chance for people to come along and hear members from two of the orchestras (Greenhill Community Orchestra and Junior Youths Orchestra) in action. They can chat to members of the orchestra and director Joel Bolton about the programme or even join in and play with the orchestra as it rehearses (simple music will be provided). At the NCMA, on Tuesday, December 5, 4.30pm-6pm.

Hardy St footbridge closure

The Hardy St footbridge will be closed until December 15 after a routine inspection found “severe rusting”, the Nelson City Council says. In a Facebook post, the council advised that an inspection of the steel hangars that support the deck found rust that needed to be removed, repaired and repainted with a four coat paint system that should last for the next 20 years. “Due to these necessary repairs, the bridge will be closed for longer than we initially anticipated. This bridge will now be closed till December 15.” The bridge connects the end of Avon Tce with Domett St.