Nelson news in brief: Christmas is back in Richmond

Party after parade rained off

A community Christmas Party will be held in Richmond after weather forced the cancellation of the town’s Santa Parade. The Pak’nSave Richmond Santa Parade had been scheduled for last Sunday, but was cancelled the day before due to forecast heavy rain. Organisers Love Richmond and Pop Up Events said the decision wasn’t taken lightly. On Tuesday, Love Richmond announced a new event to celebrate the festive season would be held in its place. The Pak’nSave Richmond Community Christmas Party will run from 1pm till 5pm in Sundial Square. There will be entertainment, face painting, balloons, games, free slushies, a Christmas costume competition and a free photo opportunity with Santa. The Nelson Santa Parade takes place this Sunday at 1pm in Trafalgar St.

Treatment plant back in action

Motueka’s wastewater treatment plant is running again. In late September, Tasman District Council engineers noticed a problem in the filtration system involving membranes that remove bacteria and minute particles before water is discharged. As an emergency measure the council reverted to the system used prior to 2016 to pump treated water into an adjacent soakage area where it is filtered through the ground. A rāhui was put in place banning the collection of fish and shellfish from an area along the adjacent coastline. Waters and wastes manager Mike Schruer said new membranes, sourced from the Marlborough District Council, had now been installed and were functioning well. Pumping into the soakage area had ended. “We carried out regular water quality testing at numerous sites around the plant and are very pleased to see the laboratory results showed no significant rises in bacteria levels following the emergency pumping programme.” A decision on when the rāhui will be lifted is yet to be made.

Soroptimists mark 16 days of activism

Several Nelson shops are decked out in orange as local Soroptimists mark the organisation's annual 16 Days of Activism. To raise awareness about gender-based violence, shops including Beetees, Rock Box, Preloved and Savemart are hosting orange-themed window displays. Each year, the group creates boards with shoes representing women killed in family violence incidents. This is displayed in window of the Nelson City Council building. The Soroptimists are an international organisation that works to transform the lives of women and girls through education and empowerment.