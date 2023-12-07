Nelson's main library to fully reopen in January

Nelson’s main library will fully reopen in January, marking the end of almost two years of strengthening work and repairs.

The last of the Elma Turner Library’s closed areas, the Halifax St entrance and adjacent space will reopen from 10am on January 17. As staff prepare for the reopening, the entire library will be closed from January 8-16.

The library was closed in June 2022 after it was discovered heavy ceiling tiles throughout the building posed an earthquake risk and the ceiling grid itself was in some parts of the building under 34% of New Building Standard (NBS), meaning the building was earthquake prone.

Parts of the library have been progressively reopened as repair work was completed.

The earthquake strengthening and additional truss and roof repairs cost $2.7 million. Once the work is complete, the library will meet 67% NBS for the ceilings, and 34% NBS for the structure, giving it a further 5 to 10 years of life while sites for a new community hub and library are explored.

The council has set aside $200,000 to explore central city sites for a new community facility, including a library, after it decided not to proceed with a $46 million proposal for a new library in the Maitai Riverside precinct.

The public reopening of the Elma Turner library in January will be marked by special events, including a comic book-themed escape room, and a sci-fi and fantasy fiesta.

The Stoke Library will have extended hours while Elma Turner is closed, opening on Saturday, January 13, 10am to 4pm and Sunday January 14, 1pm to 4pm. Nightingale Library Memorial will also open for longer hours, 10am to 4pm, on Wednesday, January 10.

People who have books on hold will be able to arrange to collect them from Stoke Library or Nightingale Library Memorial. More information about what services will be available during this time is available through the libraries’ website.

The main library toilets have been closed as the final works are completed, but toilets in the children’s area remain open and two portable toilets are being installed outside the library entrance.

Acting manager libraries Kate Miller said it was a welcome relief to be closing this chapter of the library’s history.

“Although it may only be a small part of the library we will reopen on January 17, it marks the end of almost two years of ongoing disruptions that have been challenging for both our library staff and our customers,” she said.

“During this time the library has been closed, shrunk, shuffled, and rearranged many times, and I am so thankful to the staff and our visitors for the resilience and understanding they have shown throughout.

“We are all so looking forward to welcoming the community into the fully reopened library.”