Nasty online abuse of council staff 'absolutely unacceptable'

James Murray is the Nelson City Council communications manager.

Supplied/123rf Online abuse against council staff doing their jobs comes from a small minority but its impacts can be great.

OPINION: Imagine, for a moment, you work for our local council. This might be your worst nightmare, or a dream come true. Either way, try to inhabit the mind of a council employee.

You work hard, with limited resources, to make the city you call home a better place. Like any job, it can be stressful. Like any job, it can also be rewarding.

Imagine now that you have had a really bad day. Your project has had a setback because a supplier’s costs have increased. Torrential rain means you might start a 12-hour Civil Defence shift at any moment.

You get to lunch and browse Facebook for a few minutes. Rookie error! Instead of reading your parents’ ramblings about their campervan trip through Kaitaia, the first post you see is about a council project.

Council staff are ignorant, dumb, and absolutely deplorable.

You think you’re so damn smart. Idiots the lot of you.

Mindless minions that suck our blood.*

*(Actual Facebook comments left on Council’s Facebook page)

If you are lucky enough to not be familiar with Facebook this vitriol might need some explaining. Do people really speak like that to each other on the internet?

Sadly, a small number of commenters do. And although they aren’t a true reflection of our community, I want to make it clear that talking about council staff like this is absolutely unacceptable, whether on Facebook, at a meeting, or our Customer Service Centre.

Comments like these have a direct impact on the mental health of my colleagues and I find them hard to tolerate and difficult to understand.

This problem isn’t unique to Nelson. Social media algorithms tend to reward more extreme posts. We are all victims of this, whether we are the angry commenters or the people that the angry comments are about.

This is also not a reflection of our city. In my role I try to speak with people face-to-face as often as possible. Thousands of people work together for our community despite having different ideological backgrounds.

Of the 17,000 people who follow the council’s Facebook page a small percentage comment and an even smaller number of people comment abusively.

The problem is, relentless abusive comments and commenters are rewarded with likes and visibility. It’s human nature to keep mad and carry on when you’re told you’re doing the right thing.

But it’s not the right thing. Council staff are ratepayers. We live on your streets. We aren’t bloodsucking minions, or deplorable idiots. We are people doing the best we can for a city we love.

The irony is that we really want to hear from Nelsonians and there are many opportunities to speak to us if you have an idea or a concern. It takes more time than a Facebook comment but making a submission or having a conversation can have more impact than a social media comment.

Words have a power that wanes the more they are used. Don’t waste them on Facebook.