Even battle midway through Nelson sea swim season

In the summer of 1986-87, Peter Owen, the owner of Eyebright Country Store, organised a regular summer sea swim series from the Nelson Yacht Club.

The swims were held at 7pm to give Owen time to close the business and get into town.

Entry was a dollar coin, paid on the yacht club ramp, and the big swim of the season was when the course reached as far as the “dolphin” navigation marker for a swim of 800m.

Numbers varied. On one particularly gusty night in the late 1980s, only two swimmers showed up.

After 20 years, Owen decided to call it quits. Health and safety issues were starting to become difficult for small organisations. In 2007, he approached a couple of Nelson triathletes to see if they could take over – maybe via the local club.

At first, the club wasn’t entirely keen – it wasn’t exactly core business. A couple of athletes ran it for a year under the umbrella of the club, moving the start time forward and building average attendance from 42 people during the previous summer to 82.

It looked good enough for the Nelson Tri Club, which took the series on in 2007.

With safety procedures, insurance and good publicity, numbers continued to grow, reaching an average of more than 150 swimmers each night a decade or so ago. One particular swim attracted nearly 200 competitors.

So far this season, an average of 127 swimmers a night have made it to the start line.

While competition numbers are down slightly, the popularity of swimming in the sea has never been higher all year round, with recreational swimmers by the score taking advantage of the perfect conditions offered at the beach or the inner harbour.

Lilly Claridge is on course to win the women's series this season.

Tri Club president Brendon Crequer​ said the swimmers had to face whatever the conditions were at the time, and the series provided a sense of achievement.

“For many swimmers, the 45 minutes pre-race [spent] catching up with mates is just as important as the actual swim,” he said.

“It's a reminder of the social aspect of the series that has played a big part in developing the Nelson swimming community through the years.”

This summer’s series reached its midpoint last week, with nine of 18 swims completed.

At the head of the field, Hayden Squance and Terry Bone were locked in an even battle that could go either way by mid-March.

In the women’s field, Lilly Claridge was dominating, with fellow teenager Keshia Linyard secure in second place.

Then there are the various age-group tussles, from the 9-year-olds who compete in the short course each week to the swimmers over 70.

At 82, retired bishop Derek Eaton​ is the sole swimmer in his 80-plus age group but has still finished midfield overall on each race night.

The results of the ninth race illustrated that age is not the main determiner of success in the series. The first six swimmers were all in different age groups, ranging from 16-year-old Lilly Claridge to 60-year-old Hamish Neill.

Ben Van Dyke, 73, finished 15th in the 90-strong field, just two seconds behind Christina Harris, 60.

For more information about Nelson’s Rylock Summer Sea Swim Series, visit: nelsonseaswims.co.nz.