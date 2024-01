State Highway 60 is closed following a three-vehicle crash near Nelson. (File photo)

Emergency services are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 60 near Nelson.

Crews were called to the Appleby Highway after receiving reports of the collision at about 5.20pm on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

“Initial indications are that there have been injuries.”

The highway was likely to be closed for “some time” while clean up was undertaken.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area or expect delays.